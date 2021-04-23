Apple AirTags Get Disappointing Reviews on One Key Area: Scratches!

With the Apple Spring Loaded event over, all the focus has been on the company's latest products. One of which is the Apple AirTag, which is a device that functions as an item tracker to find lost things that they are attached to. It has been praised for its functionality and fantastic pairing with the Find My app on the iPhone.

However, there is a catch. Reviewers have found out that the AirTags are easily scratched. With a little bit of pressure, the stainless steel design that holds the battery can be easily damaged in no time.

Apple AirTags Damaged Easily

According to The Verge, the Apple AirTags design can look pristine initially, with its glossy finish when people unbox it. However, users will soon find out that the device can be damaged so easily. The tile tracker has no hole to loop around a string or linen to keep it hooked onto a bag or keychain, but the company has solved that issue by making users purchase an accessory for it--which is a classic move for Apple.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee also reviewed the Apple AirTags and noted that he only got the device for a while and already saw scratches on the stainless steel. Attaching the tile tracker on a keychain will immediately damage the surface.

Users should not expect the AirTags to be pristine all the time. Brownlee shared that the CR2032 battery for the device could last a year of use and the battery is the same with several key fobs in the market, including Tesla's.

Brownlee also suggested that he would love it if the AirTag design could be much flatter to put it in his wallet. He explained that Tile still has the advantage in terms of design as they make other designs to accommodate different things to attach the device on. However, it is possible that Apple makes newer versions for their trackers in the future.

How Does Apple AirTag Work?

CNBC reported that Apple AirTags work with the Find My App on the iPhone to locate the tile tracker. This $29 device can be tracked by slapping it on with the user's personal belongings. The device uses the Bluetooth signal to go into the network of a billion Apple devices worldwide that also broadcast Bluetooth signals.

If users lost an item with an AirTag attached to it, they can go to the Find My App settings and report that thing as "Lost." Anyone who has picked up the user's AirTag can notify the user about the lost item since the device is registered to a user's Apple ID, which has all the standard information about a user, like an image and number to call them.

