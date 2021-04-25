'Fortnite' Neymar Jr. Cup: Start Date, Requirements and How to Join

It is an exciting week for "Fortnite" players worldwide, as Epic Games will drop the Neymar Jr. skin in the game. Players can access the skin by owning a Season 6 Battle Pass, which they can also use to unlock more prizes by completing various quests. There is also a "Fortnite" Neymar Jr. Cup, in which players are awarded a real-world prize.

How to Unlock Other Neymar Jr. Items in 'Fortnite'

According to the Epic Games' blog post, there are several quests that players can do in the game to unlock more essential items with the Neymar Jr. skin.

Here's a rundown of the "Fortnite" challenges:

Talking to an Island Soccer fan can unlock the Soccer Ball Emote and a new Neymar Jr. Banner that players can use in the game.

Completing three quests lines from these soccer fans/players will unlock the Neymar-themed Matador Loading Screen, while completing five quests will unlock the Neymar Jr. skin (Base Form).

Players can unlock the Joia Trophy Back Bling by drop-kicking the Soccer Ball Toy 500 "Fortnite" meters when playing with the Neymar skin.

Other than that, using the Neymar skin and scoring a goal can unlock the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe for that extra cosmetic.

Eliminating other players while using the Neymar Jr. skin can unlock the Primal Form for the cosmetic. Completing this quest will also open the "Shh.." Emote.

These quests will be added when the "Fortnite" 16.30 updateis launched on April 27, 2021. The Neymar skin is also the first purple rarity secret skin, so getting it is a big deal for other players. If players have not gotten a Season 6 Battle Pass yet, this may be a good time to get a subscription.

Furthermore, the Neymar Jr. goodies do not stop there, as players can unlock more items by completing specific weekly challenges in the game. The quest will also open the Exhibition version of the Neymar Jr. skin and other things based on his green, yellow and red color themes.

All of Neymar's Cosmetics & Styles in 1 image! pic.twitter.com/OsM9Fz2qUw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 25, 2021

Completing the quests will unlock prizes such as the "I'm Ready!" Spray. The Stealth Shot Emoticon will also be awarded to players, as well as the Hang Loose Celebration Emote, the Aerial Acrobat glider, and the Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr. skin.

'Fortnite' Neymar Jr. Cup: Start Date, How to Join and Prizes

"Fortnite" players worldwide can participate in the Neymar Jr. Cup on April 28. This tournament will have players playing 10 solo matches from their respective regions. The top players per location can win items like the Spinner Takes All Emoticon and a custom-designed soccer boot, which is inspired by the Neymar Jr. outfit.

Each region will be given a three-hour window to compete for the No.1 spot, while the time which players can compete will be posted on the Compete tab in the game. Players who wants to join the Neymar Jr. Cup must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled in "Fortnite" and a level 30 account or higher to participate. Click here to know more about the rules of the Neymar Jr. Cup from Epic Games.

