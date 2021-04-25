'Nier Replicant' Fishing Guide: How to Fish, What Bait to Use and Where to Get Sardines

Fishing is one of the many activities you can do in "Nier Replicant." It is also one of the missions that you need to do in order to progress further into the game's storyline. One of which is the quest where you need to catch 10 Sardines in "The Fisherman's Gambit."

However, catching Sardines is no easy feat, as it requires a particular bait. The fish will also appear only on certain types of bodies of water and needs to be hooked at a specific time. With that said, here is a tutorial to teach you how to reel in Sardines quickly in "Nier Replicant."

How to Reel in Sardines in 'Nier Replicant'

According to THE GAMER, you can activate the questline "The Fisherman's Gambit" in the Seafront area by talking to the man on the docks. Once the quest started, head to the Tackle Shop, which is also found at the Seafront area.

At the shop, you might want to purchase Lugworms, which are low-tier saltwater bait. You will be charged 10 gold coins a piece for the Lugworms. At the shop, it is recommended that you should buy other lures as well since it will be helpful in other questlines when you progress further into the game.

Once you have the Lugworms, you can now fish for Sardines. You can fish for it at the right or left seaside from the man at the docks. Approaching a body of water will prompt the fishing option where you can choose the Lugworms as bait.

When fishing, the fish will not take the first bite right out of the bait. You will have to be patient and wait for the line to descend downward before pulling the line. To properly reel in a Sardine, you will have to move on the opposite side to where the fish is going: when the fish is going to the right, you need to move left and so on.

Wait for the bar to turn blue at the bottom side of the screen. This is an indication that the fish is tired and that you will eventually catch it. Remember that you will have to get 10 of them to proceed into the next questline. Once you have grabbed the specified number of Sardines, you can head back to the man at the docks to complete the mission.

After that, Sardines will be sold from the Tackle Shop and the Fish Shop.

Other Fishing MIssions that Require Sardines in 'Nier Replicant'

Twinfinite recommended that you should buy as many Sardines as possible to save time from other sidequests in "Nier Replicant," such as the "Bon Appetit" mission where you will have to get Sardines for a feast.

Other than that, MSN reported that the "A Signature Dish" quest will task players to get 10 Sardines, 10 medical herbs, and 10 bags of wheat from the Tavern Keeper. There are also other quest lines from the man at the docks, as he will ask you to catch different fishes such as Blowfish, Rainbow Trout, Beams, Black Bass, and more.

