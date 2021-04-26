‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’ for Android: Gameplay Features, Story and How to Register for Early Access

Players have a lot to look forward to now that "The Witcher: Monster Slayer" is in its early-access period. The game runs with Augmented Reality (platform) and is starting a "soft-launch" on Android for beta-gamers

"The Witcher" is a popular book that ended up getting its own game and TV series franchise. It has many sales in both banners, so it's not surprising to see the industry move towards the mobile gaming platform.

It also has a lot to offer for both new and returning players. The game has an intense storyline while also featuring exciting adventures and cool new moves to show off. The game was originally a role-playing action game (ARPG), but the mobile version comes with a twist.

As mentioned, "The Witcher: Monster Slayer" uses AR, creating an interactive gaming experience in the real-world environment.

"The Witcher: Monster Slayer" Features

Games Radar reported that "The Witcher: Monster Slayer" is a free-to-play ARG with a similar AR experience with "Pokémon Go." Witchers can look forward to bloodthirsty monsters lurking at the corner of their streets. Players need to explore the world by walking and moving around in real life.

The publication also quoted that the games and its monsters would be heavily affected by the "time of day and real-life weather conditions that will help you gain the upper hand." A preview from YouTube showed that the game would be utilizing the phone's camera, speakers and GPS. Players would need to point their camera in the right location to "spot" the monsters they are hunting. Attacks can be completed by swiping the sword on the screen.

Lastly, the game maintains its choice-based interface during most of the storyline. This means that whatever decisions players make in the early rounds would heavily affect the endings they can unlock.

'The Witcher: Monster Slayer': How to Register for Early Access

The registration will remain open for a limited amount of time. To register, head to the official website and click "Register Now." There will be a form available where players need to fill out some personal information. The form would also require a Google Play account email and information on the phone used for the game, such as its brand and model.

Foul creatures roam the Continent — it’s your job to become the monster slayer, track prey and take them down in AR!



The Witcher: Monster Slayer, developed by @Spokko_games, part of the CD PROJEKT family, is coming to iOS and Android soon!



More at https://t.co/fNTCv8kToA pic.twitter.com/I73KQNqirH — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) August 26, 2020

The website also announced: "At the end of April, we will draw the upcoming Witchers, who will be able to check the game before the global release in our technical soft-launch version for Google Play. All news regardless of the early-access you can check in our social media channels."

The developers, unfortunately, do not guarantee every registrant a spot for the early access period. This is because they are currently fine-tuning the game to different playing factors such as the player regions and mobile phone models. With that said, registering now will give players an opportunity to get picked for the early access team.

