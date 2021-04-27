Xbox Games With Gold May 2021: Free Games Include 'Lego Batman,' 'Dungeons 3'—Release Date and More

Microsoft has announced its game titles for its Xbox Games with Gold May 2021 lineup. Xbox Live Gold subscribers can check out all the upcoming games, which they can download for free.

Xbox Games With Gold May 2021 Lineup

According to GameSpot, Microsoft is offering four classic games for the Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. These include two games from the Xbox 360 console, while the other two are from the Xbox One Era. This is possible through the backwards compatibility system from game developers.

The Xbox Games with Gold coming to the Xbox Series X/S are "LEGO Batman," "Armello," "Dungeons 3," and "Tropico 4." Xbox players can start downloading "LEGO Batman" from May 1 to May 15, while "Armello" will be available on May 1 until May 31. On the other hand, "Dungeons 3" will be available from May 16 to June 15, while "Tropico 4" will be available from May 16 to May 31.

It is important to note, however, that the April Xbox Games with Gold such as "Vikings: Wolves of Midgard" and "Hard Corps: Uprising" will still be available until April 30, while "Truck Racing Championship" will be available for Gold subscribers to download until May 15.

'LEGO Batman' for the Xbox Games With Gold May 2021

"LEGO Batman" was released in 2008 for the Xbox 360 and is playable through backwards compatibility for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. According to IGN, the game's storyline is an original arch from the game's writers, meaning that the story was not based on any of the comics, movies or cartoon TV series.

In "LEGO Batman," players must face the Dark Knight's greatest enemies such as The Joker, The Riddler, Penguin, and more, along with his sidekick Robin in a family-friendly game mechanic that involves Legos.

'Dungeons 3'

"Dungeons 3" is a real-time strategy game that lets players design dungeons and different kinds of mazes. Realmforge Studios developed the game and was published by Kalypso Media. The game was released in 2017 for the PC, PS4, and the Xbox One.

"Dungeons 3" had a Metacritic score of 75 for 17 critic reviews. The game has been praised for its brilliant skirmish modes, a fantastic random map generator with many custom settings for players. The game is a solid dungeon manager that will keep players entertained for hours.

'Armello'

"Armello" combines role-playing, strategy, and board game mechanics to deliver a comprehensive gameplay for players. Developed by Australian independent studio League of Geeks for the iPad in 2012, players must combine their skills to become the next King or Queen in the land of Armello, as PC Mag reports.

'Tropico 4'

"Tropico 4" is developed by Haemimont Games and published by Kalypso Media in 2013. The player takes on the role of El Presidente, the ruler of the Banana Republic Island. They must also defend the island from outside enemies that threaten the island's safety and its citizens.

"Tropico 4" has a Metacritic score of 78 by 46 critic reviews. One fans said that the game was a delightful experience as the game developers made several vital changes to the overall gameplay.

