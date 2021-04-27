'Monster Hunter Stories 2' Trailer Released: Wings of Ruin Story, Characters, and Monsters

After the release of "Monster Hunter Rise" for the Nintendo Switch, it seems Capcom is not done launching a new game for the franchise. This time, it will not be a hack-in-slash game, but a turn-based RPG with similar graphics to the "Kingdom Hearts" series.

Enter "Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin."

'Monster Hunter Stories 2' Trailer and Storyline

According to Capcom's official page, in "Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin," players will take on the role of the Grandchild of Red, whose Monstie was a Guardian Ratha and the protector of Hakolo Island

Rathalos monsters are vanishing in this world, and it is up to the player to find out why. Setting a course to investigate this phenomenon, players will encounter a wingless Rathalos in their journey with Ena, a Wyverian girl who once knew Red.

But upon discovering the flightless Rathalos, players will discover that it has a hidden power that will destroy the world. That is why Hunters and Riders will team up to catch the baby Ratha. The player's job is to save it from their hands.

In the trailers, Capcom showed fans what the storyline might be and revealed to its viewers that the Rathalos egg needs saving from Hunters and Riders. In the trailers, fans have also seen previous "Monster Hunter Stories" characters like Lilia and Reverto returning to the upcoming game.

'Monster Hunter Stories 2' Gameplay

According to SlashGear, the battle system for "Monster Hunter Stories 2" will be turn-based, different from the mainline "Monster Hunter" franchise of a hack-and-slash type. In "Wings of Ruin," players can fight monsters in the field by going directly to it.

After that, players will select options from the menu on what to perform next. In this game, Attacks and Monster will fall into three types: Power, Speed, and Technical, where Speed beats Power, Power defeats Technical, and Technical beats Speed.

Read Also: The Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On Airs Today

Dealing with monsters out in the open will display what type of monsters they are from the HP hub above. Attacking its weak type will help players more in dealing with these monsters in the field. Also, a new system is featured in the game, where players can target a specific part of a monster and break it or stun the beast.

"Monster Hunter Stories 2" will also have a new Buddy system, in which players can attack a monster with other characters in the game and their monster companion. With the new Buddy feature, a player's companion can lock into the same area that the player targets to deal double damage.

To know more about the whole game mechanics, click the video below to watch Capcom's digital presentation of "Wings of Ruin."

'Monster Hunter Stories 2' Release Date

"Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin" will launch on July 9 for the PC and the Nintendo Switch. To pre-order the game, click here to order the standard edition of the game for the Switch for $59.99.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition is a PC-exclusive deal that is available on Steam. The Deluxe Edition comes with "Monster Hunter Stories 2" goodies like Kuan Coat of Ena, Layered Razewing Armor Alpha and Beta, Spiky Nergal hairstyle, Nergigante and Pukie-Pukie Costumes for Navirou, and two sticker sets, as GameSpot reported.

Related Article: 'Monster Hunter Rise' Charge Blade Guide: How to Use, Activate Axe Mode, Attack, and Pro Tips