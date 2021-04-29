Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance, Specs, Price and Release Date: Is It Cheaper and Better Than Tesla Model Y?

With the Tesla Model Y being a beast on its own, it seems that another auto company will challenge the EV's prominent standing in the automarket today. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition has been hyped with its 480 horsepower that can go 0-60 under 3.5 seconds.

However, the question is: is it an upgrade from the Tesla Model Y?

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance, Specs, Features, and More

According to Tom's Guide, Ford will release two EVs that will soon compete with the Tesla Model Y battery-powered vehicle: the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The vehicles will soon be available in the Fall of 2021 with a starting price of $59,900 and $64,900, respectively.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition features 480 horsepower that can produce 643 pound-feet of torque and go 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, all with 235 miles of range on a single charge. The Ford EV car has an 88kWh battery pack and includes an "Unbridled Extend" driving mode designed to let drivers get the maximum power from its motors and get more laps out of its battery. This feature also tunes the stability and traction controls for track driving.

According to Cars, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition also features 245-section Pirelli summer performance 20-inch tires with Brembo brake calipers to match. The suspension on this EV is Ford's MagneRide damping system, which smoothens the blow when drivers hit a bump on the road. Both GT and GT PE features a Carbonized Grey grille insert with an illuminated pony badge.

Read Also: Foxbody Ford Mustang Rendering Shows Hood's Huge Ram-Air Scoop and Other Stunning Design Changes

In addition to that, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will have its driving assistance feature called the BlueCruise that lets the drive experience hand-free driving while on the road. The BlueCruise system is set to compete with Tesla's Autopilot that features the same thing.

In comparison, the Tesla Model Y features 450 horsepower that can hit the same 0-60 time span as the Ford can and has 300 miles of total range on a single charge. The Tesla car starts at $60,999 without an eligible tax credit.

Meanwhile, the Ford cars are still eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit, which means the cost of the vehicles will be around $50,000.

Is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Better Than the Tesla Model Y?

According to Jalopnik, the Tesla Model Y is still the superior EV car since the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition falls short on mile range. The Ford electric car also has a better significant price range from the Tesla car, but Tesla outshines the Ford in specs.

Moreover, the publication also noted that there are "reputations" to consider in picking the Tesla Model Y over the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Tesla had a bump on the road when its first EV car came right off the company's doors and suffered poor quality. However, the company has been improving on its build quality over the years, while Ford's track record of producing EV builds is still not proven to be in good shape.

Related Article: Tesla Model Y Reveal Set For October 17, Crossover SUV To Be Best Tesla Yet?