Elon Musk Hypes Up Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Update: Release Date, Pure Vision, and More Mind-Blowing Features

Tesla is releasing a new feature on its improved Full Self-Driving Technology, with CEO Elon Musk confirming the said development on Twitter.

Tesla is an electric vehicle manufacturer built with the concept of a zero-emission environment using clean and renewable energies. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge battery technology and more recently on its self-driving program. Despite having a few accidents, the Tesla Autopilot feature and Full Self-Driving feature remain to be some of the most advanced and intuitive programs up to date.

It is unsurprising that the company continues to explore better improvements in its self-driving technology. However, Tesla is reporting a breakthrough with what Electrek reports as a "feature complete" version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Update

Over these last few months, CEO Elon Musk has been tweeting on Tesla's new generation called V9 and its Full Self-Driving software. This new generation would remove reliance on radar reading and instead use computer vision through cameras to create a better and holistic driving experience.

More recently, Musk made a surprising tweet that the v9 FSD beta program would be available in two weeks time.

Probably two weeks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2021

Not only that, but Musk also commented on the program achieving higher safety through its "pure vision" by using both vision and radar technology. Musk concluded the tweet with a comment that "FSD Beta V9.0 will blow your mind."

Gating factor is achieving & proving higher safety with pure vision than with vision+radar. We are almost there.



FSD Beta V9.0 will blow your mind. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2021

However, the program is not considered autonomous driving yet because it is recommended for drivers to remain responsible for the vehicle and ready to take control at all times. Tesla aims to improve their system through customer feedback and gathering more data to create a safer driving experience.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Early Access Program

Tesla continues to test its FSD technology by letting a few thousand of customers and employees use its Early Access Program. People who are granted the chance in the Early Access Program are required to provide their feedback so the automaker can continuously improve the system.

The Verge reported that drivers who want to try participating in the FSD beta should email "earlyaccess@tesla.com" and coordinate through the company's program.

Electrek also noted that the "Full Self-Driving Capability" package runs around $7000. However, Tesla is also working on a pay-as-you-go subscription service. The strategy of the company is to occasionally increase its price whenever new features from the program would be introduced. Unfortunately, the program remains a plan, and Tesla has not released any official announcement on the exact price and details on the pay-as-you-go subscription service.

It is important to wait for Tesla's official announcement to get the complete details and requirements on how to acquire the V9 FSD Beta Program. Fortunately, Musk himself confirms that news would be coming any time in the following weeks. Keep an eye out on his Twitter page and Tesla's official webpage for any new updates.

