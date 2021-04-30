Stimulus Check Plus-Up Payment Status Tracker: How to View Your Online Tax Account, Economic Impact Payment History for Eligibility

The rollout of the US government's third stimulus checks is ongoing, with eligible US citizens getting $1,400 worth of cash relief or more.

However, the government is not done handing over cash reliefs to its citizens, as those eligible can also get plus-up payments.

How to Check Plus-Up Eligibility Through Your Online Tax Account

Cnet reported that if the IRS used an older tax return of an individual when it determined their third stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan, the IRS would owe them more money than before. The individual who had a sudden change in their financial income and had passed an older copy of their 2020 tax return is subject to receive a plus-up payment.

An eligible individual for a plus-up payment is determined if they have experienced a sudden income decline in 2020, compared to 2019, or may have a newborn baby or a new dependent in their lives.

According to the IRS, they have already sent 700,000 plus-up payments for nearly $1.2 billion to US citizens who already have the third stimulus check. However, suppose the 2020 tax return shows an individual qualifies for a larger payment, the IRS said that they will recalculate the amount of their payment and automatically send a plus-up cash relief for the difference they owe.

To check if the plus-up payment has arrived, citizens can visit the IRS website by clicking here and view their tax account on how much the IRS owes them. According to Fast Company, viewing the online tax account should show the individual their Economic Impact Payments, giving them an idea of how much they are owed

We have an available calculator to compute the plus-up payment.

Per Fast Company, the latest batch of Economic Impact Payments include 730,000 new plus-up payments, totaling up to $1.3 billion. Eligible citizens will receive a plus-up compensation if they have already received the third stimulus check in their bank accounts or via mail.

If the third Stimulus Check arrives via direct deposit, that is how individuals will get their plus-up payments. However, the IRS recommends that citizens double-check their amounts to confirm how much the government owes them. They should also hold on to the relevant IRS letter if they receive a lesser payment than they expect.

What if US Citizens Have Not Yet Received Their Third Stimulus Check?

As reported previously, eligible citizens can check the IRS website and go to the Get My Payment tracker to know where and when the third stimulus check will be sent to them. Individuals need to enter their Social Security number, name, date of birth, address, and ZIP code on the web page to use the tool.

After that, a message will appear, displaying information about their payment.

If eligible citizens have not yet received their payment, it does not mean they are not eligible to have it. The IRS is still in the phase of sending the third stimulus checks to every citizen in all states.

