Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Updates on New Payment, Tools, Calculators for Proposed $2000 Relief

After the third round of stimulus payments, the discussion now shifts to the fourth stimulus check and if it is possible.

In this Fourth Stimulus Check online tracker, we take a look at the latest news, online tools and other updates about the new rounds of payment.

Fourth Stimulus Check Rumors and Updates

Some U.S. lawmakers are said to be pushing for the fourth stimulus check to support American families amidst this pandemic further.

The Biden administration moves to provided financial relief to American families suffering from the effects of the ongoing pandemic. Money is sent to eligible families by direct bank deposit or paper checks. The money is also sent in different waves, with each wave providing different monetary values and implementing new policies.

As Yahoo! Finance noted,the first stimulus check for eligible individuals amounted to $1,200. The second stimulus check provided is $600. The third stimulus check, which the IRS is still processing and distributing, is worth $1,400. However, there are also extra factors to credit in, such as Plus Up payments and Recovery Rebate Credit money.

Proposed Fourth Stimulus with $2000

According to Tom's Guide, several U.S. Senators sent a proposal for another wave of stimulus checks in the next bout of relief legislation. However, this would be in the form of recurring payments, where people will receive monthly checks from the government.

It is quoted from the report that the Senators wrote, "We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan." A tweet from Representative Ilhan Omar proposed $2,000 monthly payments until the pandemic is over.

Fourth Stimulus Check Online Tools

While it is still unknown if there will be a fourth stimulus check, it is only appropriate to know that there are online tools and trackers you can visit to check everything about stimulus payments.

The following are the online tools used for the third stimulus check, as well as online trackers used to determine when the checks will come. Should the fourth stimulus check be approved these online tools can remain useful.

Tax Refund Trackers

With the 2021 tax season coming in, new policies and eligibility rules have been implemented. The government might have a few ongoing credits directed to you that you might be unaware of. Luckily, there are available Tax Refund Trackers that can help you check and monitor the status of these refunds.

Child Tax Credit Calculator

The third stimulus check wave has brought in a lot of new guidelines regarding dependent eligibility requirements. Fortunately, the IRS has removed age restrictions from these dependents. Use these available online Child Tax Credit Calculators to compute the correct amount for each of your dependents.

How to File Recovery Rebate Credit

If you lack money, primarily due to drastic changes like suddenly losing your job during this pandemic, you are due for financial support from the government. You can file for the missing money online by submitting a Recovery Rebate Credit form.

First and Second Stimulus Payments

Some money might be missing from the first and second stimulus checks. To verify this, you need to open an IRS account online. IRS released a new system that can help you monitor missing deposit checks, plus-up additions, and 2020 tax returns. Opening your account would also show you your current balance details by the year, ongoing or pending payments, digital notices from the IRS and more.

Plus Up Payment

With the first, second, and third stimulus checks using different policies, the government might owe you more money than you are being paid. However, thanks to the Plus-Up payment system, you can receive this money after correctly computing how much you are owed.

Delivery Tracker

If your money has not come in by direct deposit through the bank, then you should keep an eye out for parcel mails with your paper check. You sign-up for online Delivery Trackers that can notify you of any arriving parcels with your name on them, including delivery date.

Get My Payment

Always check your Get My Payment portal for the latest update on IRS. The portal would require your Individual Tax ID (ITIN) or Social Security number (SSN), date of birth, ZIP code, and street address to proceed. The IRS updates the portal daily, usually at night, to keep you posted with real-time updates.



