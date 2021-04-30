Intel Rocket Lake-S Chips Benchmark Shows Improved Performance: Specs, Where to Buy, and Price

The reviews on Intel's new Rocket Lake processors are out, revealing a huge boost in performance to compete against AMD's Ryzen 5000 series. The chips are said to show a significantly improved performance compared to their predecessors, not only in overclocking but also in thermal temperature.

For a while now, gamers have opted on buying AMD processors for their cheaper prices and high specs performance. However, Intel is making its comeback with its Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K. The chipsets have been tested and came out with some amazing results.

Intel Rocket Lake-S Chips Benchmark

Fintechzoom reported that these 11th Gen CPUs use 14nm silicon, similar to its predecessors. However, the "K" suffix on the model names signifies that both processors are suitable for overclocking. The report continued by doing a benchmark test on the 11th Gen processors' performance.

The Core i9-11900K has a base clock rate of 3.5GHz, with an all-core turbo of 4.8 GHz and a max boost via turbo Boost 3.0 to 5.2GHz. The Core i5-11600K has a base clock rate of 3.90 GHz with an all-core turbo of 4.6 GHz and a max boost via turbo Boost 3.0 to 4.90 GHz.

However, the Core i9-11900K started to get warm when running up to 5.1GHz. The Core i5-11600K, on the other hand, had no issues even when running at 4.90 GHz. Both Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K support DDR4-3200 memory.

Both Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K show significant performance compared to their predecessors in both software performance and hardware thermal temperatures. Even more interesting is the fact that this Core i9-11900K has only 8 cores compared to last year's Core i9 10900K at 10 cores.

These processors prove to be great choices for both gaming and productivity works, handling heavy workloads without overworking its system. Intel specifically markets both processors as premium line products in their markets. Although AMD remains the cheaper chip manufacturer, Intel is not losing out on its technology and performance.

Note that with the global chip shortage, these processors might sell out in a matter of minutes. It is recommended that if you are interested in them, buy them out now while supplies still last.

These are the stock updates and availability status for some of the major retailers in the US, along with their respective prices.

Where to Buy: Intel Core i5-11600K

Amazon - $254.99 - Currently in Stock

B&H - $264.99 - Currently in Stock

BestBuy - $269.99 - Currently in Stock

MicroCenter - $239.99 - Currently in Stock - Limited to one purchase per customer

Newegg - $254.99 - Currently in Stock

Where to Buy: Intel Core i9-11900K

Amazon - Some resellers have it on hand and sell it at $839.99 - Out of Stock

B&H - $621.99 - Currently in Stock

Best Buy - $549.99 - Out of Stock

Newegg - $621.99 - Currently in Stock

See for yourself the unlocked potential of Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K by buying them now!



