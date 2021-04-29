Nvidia Driver Bugs Can Steal, Corrupt Your Data: Issues, Security Fix and How to Download Updates

Nvidia remains to be a popular GPU choice among gamers, as it is tested and proven to demonstrate quality performance despite heavy workloads. Unfortunately, Nvidia recently revealed some severe security issues with its graphics card drivers.

Now, it is recommended to fix and update these drivers as soon as possible.

Nvidia Driver Bugs

Nvidia graphics cards prove to be some of the best in terms of performance, gaming technology, and immersive experience. Some of its merchandise even utilizes real-time ray-tracing and AI features to user applications. After many years in the industry, Nvidia acknowledged what seems to be a dangerous security issue recently happening with their graphics card drivers.

Lifehacker reported that Nvidia is experiencing 5five bugs with its display drivers and eight vulnerabilities in its vGPU software. These issues affect any Windows or Linux PCs running with an Nvidia GPU installed.

Using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), the severity of these software vulnerabilities have been revealed, with "0" representing low severity and "7-10" representing high severity.

The 5five display driver bugs are identified to pose the biggest risks affecting all their users.

CVE-2021-1074: With a 7.5 CVSS rating, the bug lets hackers access user PC and manipulate Nvidia installers to run malicious codes, steal user data or execute denial of service attacks.

CVE-2021-1075: With a 7.3 CVSS rating, this particular bug creates a memory issue on Nvidia's Windows display driver and leaves the device vulnerable to malware attacks or remote hacking attempts.

CVE-2021-1076: With a 6.6 CVSS rating, this bug opens an issue in Linux or Windows drivers that lets hackers access, steal or corrupt your device's data.

CVE-2021-1077: With another 6.6 CVSS rating, this bug prompts an issue in Linux or Windows drivers that malicious actors can use to launch denial of service attacks

CVE-2021-1078: With a 5.5 CVSS rating, this bug happens to most Windows drivers that would cause the PC device to crash suddenly.

How to Fix Nvidia GPU Display Driver

Fortunately, Nvidia is quick to respond by releasing a software security update for their GPU display drivers. In their official blog post, Nvidia explained the bugs' existence and the nature of their attacks.

To fix the issue, Nvidia redirects users to their Download Drivers. On the webpage, users would be required to identify the specific driver used in their Nvidia product. Users would need to provide the Product Type, Product Series, Product, Operating System, Download Type, and Language

After providing these specific details, the system would automatically redirect users to the result where they can download the driver fix. Users would also be given some information on release highlights, supported products, and additional information on the drivers.

It is recommended that users download these updates as soon as possible. If properly installed, these fixes should help reduce the PC's sudden crash performance and increase user security.

Nvidia is working hard to overcome this security issue on their drivers. Keep an eye out on online news for updates if the situation escalates or gets completely resolved.

