Huawei P50 Leaked Photos Show New Camera Layout, Overall Design: Specs, Release Date, and More

The internet is recently flooded with leaks for the new camera layout of the Huawei P50 smartphone. The highly anticipated flagship phone brings an incredible camera performance, along with some exciting new features.

TechRadar is the first to report some Huawei P50 renders and what might be a photo of a dummy unit for the smartphone. Dummy units are often released ahead of time to be used by companies such as smartphone case makers as prototypes. The dummy unit also gives you an accurate idea of what the phone would look like before its official launch.

Huawei P50 Camera

Huawei has teased the market with a smartphone that produces professional-level photography. In the Huawei P50 leaked images, the smartphone can be seen with a huge camera block housing two massive circles. Each circle has two other lenses housed inside, creating a total of four lenses on this smartphone.

The front of the smartphone uses a punch-hole camera and the Huawei P50 logo. There is also the "Harmony OS" logo at the bottom.

A leaker @RODENT950 tweeted the camera specs for all three Huawei P50 models rumored to come out, Huawei P50. P50 Pro and P50 Pro+. All three models will have IMX 707Y-a 1/1.18″ RYYB sensor for their primary cameras.

#HuaweiP50Series cameras are currently these



P50

IMX 707Y 1/1.18" (RYYB)

IMX 600 (UW) 1/1.74"

OV08A10 (Tele)



P50 Pro

IMX 707Y 1/1.18" (RYYB)

OV64A (U-W) 1/1.34"

5X periscope (RYYB)



P50 Pro+

IMX 707Y 1/1.18" (RYYB)

OV64A (U-W FFL) 1/1.34"

3x tele (RYYB)

10x periscope (RYYB)

Some users are not impressed with this design. Forbes reported about a Chinese Weibo post by @BadReview that translates as "It looks like sets pairs of eyes peeping curiously out of a pair of portholes or like "two pigs' noses or two electrical sockets."

Huawei P50 Leaks and Other Updates

Gizchina reported some other specs leaked for the incoming Huawei P50 smartphone. Huawei P50 is said to be around 156.7 x 74 x 8.3 mm, with the rear camera protrusion estimated at approximately 10.6mm. Its processor would be the Kirin 9000 5g chipset. The chip integrates 24-core Mali-G78 GPU and supports Kirin Gaming+ 3.0 and more.

The smartphone might also have octa-core architecture, with a 3.13 GHz Cortex A77 large core, three medium-size 2.54GHz A77 cores, and four small-size 2.05GHz cores. Huawei will reportedly runs its own system outside of Android and Google. The image leak suggested that Huawei P50 would be running on the company's new HarmonyOS.

The Huawei P50 might come in black and white color, and it is rumored that the series will make its debut sometime in May or June.

However, this news needs to be takenwith some suspicions because all these specs remain unofficial. It is possible for Huawei to continue developing their P50 series with better improvements, creating an entirely different smartphone than what these leaks and rumors show. Keep an eye out for more news and updates while waiting for Huawei's announcement on the P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro+ smartphone series.



