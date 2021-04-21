OnePlus 9 Camera Update Boasts Improved 'Image Purity'—New Security Patch, Features and Fixes Revealed

OnePlus recently released a camera update for the OnePlus 9 and the Pro version smartphones. The new software update also comes with the standard security patch that will roll out to other OnePlus phones, as SlashGear reported.

The OnePlus 9 camera update, according to the Chinese phone manufacturer, will enhance "image purity" and "ambiance performance," as well as improve the white balance of the main camera, resulting to better photos.

OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 also comes along with the latest software update, which will bring improvements to the smartphones' charging stability, keyboard sensitivity and temperature management.

The last one means that the phone can intelligently determine when to cool down. This is done by reducing the processing power of the chip inside the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The software patch also updates the GMS (Google Mobile Services) package of the two phones to the 2021.03 version.

With the new patch, OnePlus software engineers address some "known issues" associated with the OnePlus 9 series.

These include the small possibility in which the Google Fi SIM card would prevent the phone from receiving incoming calls and the abnormal appearance of the battery icon on the status bar.

Users of OnePlus 9 series smartphones must look at phone settings to verify if they have the latest software update.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specs

Some of the OnePlus 9 Pro specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor with Adreno 660 graphics, as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, per GSMArena.

The phone also carries a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216p screen resolution and a 4500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 9 Pro rear camera system consists of a 48-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX789 image sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX766, 8-megapixels telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with dual-LED flash.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 9 Pro front camera comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 image sensor and is capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps.

OnePlus 9 Specs

Just like its Pro sibling, the OnePlus 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 graphics. Memory and storage capacity are lower, however, pegged at 8GB RAM and 12GB ROM.

The OnePlus 9 sports a smaller 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080p screen resolution. Both One 9 Plus models come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection.

Meanhwhile, its rear camera system consists of a 48-megapixel main camera equipped with Sony IMX689, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX766, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with dual-LED flash.

Like the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro, the main camera of the OnePlus 9 is also capable of capturing up to 8K video at 30fps.

OnePlus 9 front camera, meanwhile, packs a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 image sensor and is capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Available in Morning Mist and Pine Green colors, the OnePlus 9 Pro costs $1,069, whereas the OnePlus 9 sells for $729 and is available in Astral Black and Winter Mist color variants, as per OnePlus' official website.

