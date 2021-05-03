Facebook 'Scare Tactic' Rolls Out After Apple Privacy Update: 'Help Keep Instagram/Facebook Free of Charge'

With the release of Apple's iOS 14.5 update comes the App Tracking Transparency feature, which lets apps notify users if they want to be tracked by online ads.

With that said, some applications have implemented new ways to keep their business going. One of them is Facebook, who is encouraging its users to allow the app to track their data with tactics such as reminding them to "help keep Facebook free of charge."

Facebook 'Scare Tactics'?

In addition to Apple's App Tracking Transparency pop-up notification, Facebook is also adding their personalized pop-up notification where the company explains the "Help keep Facebook free of charge."

Scaremongering is always an effective approach when winning customers hearts and minds… you can still be tracked in what you look at, just on those platforms, not outside of them. https://t.co/e3xnyLmoul — Stephen Hambleton (@SteHamble) May 3, 2021

The Verge reported that Facebook refers to this pop-up notification as "educational screens," where iPhone users will be asked for permission by the social media app to still track some data to improve their ads.

The message means that its users can benefit in three ways, such as personalized ads, keeping Facebook and Instagram free of charge, and supporting small businesses that rely on Facebook for exposure.

According to 9to5Mac, the Facebook pop-up also reads that if users accept the prompts for Facebook and Instagram, the ads on the applications will not change. Still, if they decline, there will be fewer ads on the social media platform.

The Facebook pop-up also stated that if users agree to this new feature, the company will still collect user data to make a better experience and make small businesses ads free of charge.

For what it's worth, Apple's Human Interface Guidelines indicates that it is prohibited to offer incentives for enabling tracking. The publication also noted that Facebook is not offering any incentives to its users to collect their data, but an explanation as to why they are doing it in the first place.

Facebook also stated that the prompt would be rolling out in a few days for iOS versions of Instagram and Facebook. If users do not want to experience targeted ads on these social media sites, they can decline the offer.

How Does the ATT Work on Apple iOS 14.5 Update?

In a previous iTechpost report, it was explained ATT will allow iPhone users the control which online advertisements can track them on their device.

After iPhone users install the 14.5 update and open app, they should be able to see an access device ID called the Identifier of Advertisers (IDFA) pop-up. The said IDFA pop-up asks if users want to be tracked, while also allowing them to select which ads they want to see.

With that said, small businesses that rely on Facebook for this feature will eventually reduce the product's online activity and profitability from potential buyers. Furthermore, Apple did mention that applications who do not follow its new policy will not be launched and eventually be removed from Apple's recommendation.

