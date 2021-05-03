Stimulus Check Tracker: What 'Need More Information' Means and How to Get Back Your Payment

By frequently checking the Get My Payment tool, citizens will be able to confirm when their stimulus check will arrive. However, if they check the tool for its current update and it says "Need More Information," eligible citizens will have to take some action before they can get their stimulus money.

What Does 'Need More Information' Mean?

According to Cnet, the "Need More Information" displayed on the Get My Payment tool means that their stimulus check was returned because the US Postal Service could not deliver it.

This may result from the fact that the recipient has moved addresses during 2019 or 2020 and did not update their current address. Another factor contributing to this problem is that the eligible citizen did not sign up for a direct deposit, which is why the stimulus check will be delivered by mail.

It is also worth noting that stimulus checks are sent through a paper check or as an EIP card, whether the US resident has a direct deposit card or not. Stimulus checks are shipped randomly, so having a current address listed on their official government papers is still needed.

Read Also: Stimulus Check, Recovery Rebate Credit, and More: How to File Your 2020 Tax Return Online to Get Monetary Benefits

To have the stimulus check delivered, the eligible citizen must provide a routing and account number for a bank account, a reloadable prepaid debit card, or a financial service account with a routing and account number integrated with it. If residents can process these following credentials, their atimulus xhecks will be sent via direct deposit in their prepaid debit card. This step applies for the people who did not change their current address during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Update USPS With Current Address

If citizens want to update the USPS about their current address, following these steps can help the postal service to deliver it to the right resident, per My Move:

Go to the USPS website.

Fill out the form with the basic information, the old and the new addresses the resident has moved into, and the date when USPS will send them their mail.

Then, the resident will be asked to pay a $1.05 identification validation fee with a credit or debit card. This will ensure that the address linked with the credit/debit card matches the old and new addresses and USPS can verify that there is no fraudulence involved in the transaction.

Once they have paid the amount, citizens will receive a confirmation email notifying that the transaction went through.

At their new address, USPS will send a confirmation letter and a welcome kit in the mail. This can take up to three to five business days to confirm the post office change of address.

What if US Citizens Have Not Yet Received the Third Stimulus Check?

Cnet reported that eligible citizens can check the IRS website and go to the Get My Payment tracker to know when the third stimulus check will be sent to them. Individuals need to enter their Social Security number, name, date of birth, address, and ZIP code on the web page. Following, a message displaying information about their payment will appear.

If citizens have not yet received their payment, it does not mean they are not eligible to have it. The IRS is still sending the third stimulus check to every citizen.

However, if the stimulus check was sent to them via bank account or mailbox while the recipient never had any record of receiving it, they can file a stimulus check payment trace. Citizens will need the letter the IRS has sent them. The letter will take up to 15 days before it arrives in the mail.

Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Updates on New Payment, Tools, Calculators for Proposed $2000 Relief