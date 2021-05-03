Apple Foldable iPhone Rumored: Possible Release Date, Specs and Other Leaks

Recent leaks suggest that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch screen that would be introduced in the first half of 2023. If this speculation turns out to be true, Samsung will have fierce competition with Apple shortly.

Apple Foldable iPhone in the Works?

Mac Rumors reported that well-known tipster Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will ship 15 to 20 million units of its foldable phones in the first half of 2023, and Samsung will supply the foldable OLED displays. Furthermore, Samsung Foundry will also handle display driver ICs.

For what it's worth, there have been previous rumors that LG will play a role in assisting Apple to develop foldable screen technology for their upcoming smartphone.

Kuo also stated that the upcoming foldable phone will likely have an 8-inch QHD+ display with 3,200-by-1,800 pixels and a 16:9 ratio aspect ratio, which is way different from iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

As further noted by Kuo, per Mac Rumors, the Apple foldable iPhone will feature a silver nanowire touch solution for its display that will create a "long-term competitive advantage" for Apple. The popular tipster further predicted that future foldable gadgets and devices will require touch technology to support multiple folds for rollable, medium to large size display and durability, which is why Apple is getting into the technology as early as now.

Kuo also expressed his belief that Apple will have a significant advantage over Samsung since it has a strong "cross-product ecosystem." He believes that the foldable iPhone will "blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future"

The analyst for TF International Securities also highlighted their latest survey, which revealed that the fast-growing foldable smartphone trend will have a significant boom in the future and boost the next super replacement cycle for high-end models.

Read Also: Foldable Smartphones Could Come From Apple And Samsung In The Future

For now, readers should take this report with a grain of salt, as nothing is still concrete and the idea for an Apple foldable iPhone is not yet confirmed. However, Apple developing a foldable phone is not off the table as other smartphone manufacturers have successfully launched their foldable phones like Samsung's Galaxy Fold Z and the Galaxy X Flip.

Apple and Epic Games Heads to Court Over In-Game Purchases

On other related news, Apple and Epic Games are heading to court for a hearing, as the "Fortnite" creator is questioning if the tech giant is running a giant monopoly of their business, per Cnet.

Epic Games and Apple are tackling an issue regarding payment processing and commissions, as the tech giant reportedly forces its app developers to use their payment processing whenever they are selling in-app purchases for its gamers.

However, Apple takes 30 percent of the commission for every in-game purchase, leading Epic Games to argue that Apple is using "monopolistic policies and its commissions are too high."

Besides that, Apple also demands app developers to follow strict rules against what the tech giant deems objectifying, like pornography, encouraging drug use, or realistic portrayals of death and gore.

In a previous legal filing, Epic Games stated that Apple's strict guidelines on its App Store are "anticompetitive."

As Cnet noted, the outcome of the case could change how mobile transactions work in general in the future and possibly could invite further regulations from lawmakers if it does not change.

Related Article: Apple To Release Foldable Curved Display iPhones In The Future