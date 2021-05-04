Google Pixel Buds A-Series Accidentally Leaked! Specs, Colors, Possible Price, Release Date, and More

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account @Android posted an announcement noting that the new Pixel wireless headphones "have arrived." While it was eventually deleted 10 minutes later, it sparked talks that the so-called Google Pixel Buds A-Series is coming soon.

Wireless earphones with their charging case have been a "thing" in the market ever since Apple released their AirPods in 2016. New technologies tried to develop better music, faster charging, and other similar improvements on the wireless bud. Now, it seems Google is ready with their next-generation of wireless earbuds, as seen in the leaked image of the announcement.

For what it's worth, this leak might have happened due to the accidental scheduling of post announcements.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Leaked Image

9to5google captured a screenshot of the social media post when it went live. Quoted from the tweet, @Android said, "Quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing (Check). The new Pixel Buds A-Series has arrived. Enjoy one-tap Bluetooth pairing with the updated Fast Pair experience on #Android."

An image of these Google Pixel Buds A-Series was attached to this post. This image shows white circular touch-sensitive earphones domes with a light gray underside and stabilizer arcs. The pebble-shaped charging case also uses a secondary grey color instead of the black interior used by second generation headphones. The report also has rumors that Google Pixel Buds A-Series would come with a forest green color variant.

Engadget pointed out that the "Fast Bluetooth Pairing Experience" is an available feature in the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is advertised as one of the "most elevated trackers" available, with a thin touchscreen design display and a simplistic OS that lets it function similarly to a smartwatch. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, syncing through Google's Fast Pair system and connecting with the smartphone features.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Release Date and Retail Price

While the name of Google's incoming wireless earphones has been leaked, no extra information has been made available. The post only gives a vague reference to "quality sound," and not specifically how they plan to achieve that. However, the "A" naming series implies that it should be on the mid-tier affordability level, like Google Pixel 3a and 4a.

It is predicted that the new Google Pixel Buds A-Series would be sold for around $179 or less, per 9to5google.

The report also noted that Google's virtual I/O conference is happening on May 18, which could be the date when the company would make the announcement of the new product.

It is essential to note that no price, release date and ther details have been made official as of time of writing. With that said, it is best to wait for the official announcement and details of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series from Android and the tech giant.

However, the wait is not that long. Keep an eye out for May 18, where Google will be making some of its biggest announcements for the company's latest products and plan in the coming months.



