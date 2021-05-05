SpaceX Starlink Satellite Internet Service Gets 500000 Orders: Price, Release Date, and How You Can Pre-Order

The SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has already received more than 500,000 orders, and pre-orders continue to roll in.

Starlink is an ongoing project under the SpaceX company that aims to deliver high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet. The system service will be built by sending thousands of satellites in space to provide online data while orbiting the earth continuously.

SpaceX Starlink Internet Service

Starlink is a project to send thousands of satellites into the space industry to build an interconnected internet network. The number of satellites would mimic the likes of a space constellation that orbits around the planet. In its official webpage, Starlink noted that it aims to provide high-speed, low latency broadband internet.

Currently, Starlink is undergoing its public beta program and is experimenting with its internet service performance. Its data speeds are presently running at 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms. Sometimes, there are brief periods where there is no internet connectivity at all. However, Starlink has promised drastic improvements in networking data, data speed, latency, and uptime when more satellites are launched in space.

500000 Pre-Orders for Starlink

Cnbc reported that as of Tuesday, SpaceX has received more than 500,000 pre-orders on the Starlink satellite internet service. The public beta program for Starlink costs $99 per month. However, there is also a $499 upfront cost at the start of the service to order the Starlink Kit and set up your connectivity.

The Starlink Kit is an "easy to set up" piece of hardware that includes Starlink, Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod. During installation, Starlink would require a clear view of the skies to connect. Install your Starlink in places like your roof for the best performance. Also, download the Starlink app for more suggestions.

Read Also: Elon Musk Powers Dogecoin Price to $0.50 Ahead of SNL Appearance: Will It Reach $1 Value?

Pre-Order Starlink at $99

SpaceX is currently accepting $99 pre-orders for the Starlink internet connection. The company also noted that these preorders are "fully refundable;" however, "placing a deposit does not guarantee service." With Starlink in its early stages, the service is limited to per coverage area at a time. All orders would also be fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Regardless, the announcement that SpaceX has over half a million orders indicates that the Starlink internet service is in high demand. Though the service was designed to reach any place on Earth, Starlink is currently limited to a high density of users in the urban area.

If you want to join the pre-orders for Starlink service, head to their online website now. Provide your "Service Address." If you can't find your address, provide the "Plus Code" for your city. Click "Order Now." The webpage would redirect you to a checkout center where you would be required to provide some personal information, shipping address, and mode of payment. Complete your pre-order by scrolling down and clicking "Place Order." Wait for the confirmation of your purchase through your email.

Related Article: Elon Musk Hypes Up Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Update: Release Date, Pure Vision, and More Mind-Blowing Features