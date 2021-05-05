Paul George 'PlayStation 5' Shoes for Sale: Price, Release Date and Where to Buy

Paul George's PlayStation 5 shoes are coming soon!

After the she was teased with some leaks last March, PlayStation officially confirmed the arrival of the shoe in an announcement on Tuesday. In a tweet, the official account of the gaming console brand shared a video montage of the Los Angeles Clippers star before revealing the design of the shoes and its release date.

Paul George PS5 Shoes: Release Date and Key Details

In the announcement by PlayStation, the company confirmed that the product of their shoe collaboration with George will start rolling out in select regions by May 14. Meanwhile, as Engadget reported, the highly anticipated sneakers will be available in North America by May 27 and will be priced at $120.

On the PlayStation blog, George himself dropped more details about the kicks. Aside from the usual PG and PlayStation logo on the tongues, the colors of the shoes were obviously inspired by the basic design of the PS5--with the console even referenced on the outer soles and sock liners.

Of course, the iconic PlayStation shapes also form part of the main design of the Paul George PS5 shoes. As PG13 himself shared, the shapes are place"in the same pattern as on the DualSense wireless controller."

For what it's worth, the shoes also comes with special hangtags to celebrate the successful collab.

Read Also: Lego Space Shuttle Discovery Reviews, Issues and More

Where to Buy Paul George PS5 Shoes?

It is still unknown if Paul George's PlayStation 5 shoes will be released in limited quantities, so with that said, those who want to cop the cool new sneakers need to keep an eye on Nike.com, the Nike SNKRS App, and on local Nike stores (on selected regions)--where the product will be available.

As mentioned, the key dates are May 14 for select regions and May 27 for North America. Prepare $120 for the payment, which is still a big steal considering that signature shoes of other athletes go for way more.

Revealing the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway. A new collaboration between @Nike, @Yg_Trece, and PlayStation available in select regions starting May 14: https://t.co/723aNkuqSS pic.twitter.com/5naNZMzfKs — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 5, 2021

PS5 Restock News

If the current PS5 restocks is any indication about the future of George's new shoes, then fans better get ready for a massive demand on the product.

For those not in the know, Sony's gaming console continue to sell out in just a matter of minutes on online retailers. Currently, the likes of Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy, Target, GameStop and even Sony themselves are out of stock. However, as Games Radar noted, new stocks are likely to come this week.

Amazon recently had a major PS5 restock and more could come. The same goes for Target, who had a drop last week. As for Walmart, the retailer has a habit of dropping the console on Thursdays, so customers are advised to check on that day.

It is also best to bookmark the aforementioned retailers and get purchase details ready to quickly buy the next-gen console when stocks come in.

Related Article: PS5 Restock Update: Walmart, Target Could Have Stocks Soon After Amazon Drop-Price and Where to Buy