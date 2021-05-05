Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Confirmed on Leaked Photo: Specs, Possible Release Date, and Rumored Crazy Price!

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is confirmed to come into the market soon. In fact, photos of the stocks from major retailers have been leaked online.

Meanwhile, other sources have provided updates on what to expect from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU is said to be the next flagship merchandise of the company. Although specs remain unofficial, the GPU is rumored to boast an incredible performance potential, the first of its kind in the GPU industry. Unfortunately, with its premium performance, it is also expected to be priced around $3,500.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Stocks

Xda-Developers reported the image leak from a tweet by @mooreslawisdead. The image shows the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti product box on a blacked-out screen. The tweet also claimed that it is the real RTX 3080 Ti owned by someone the poster knows. While readers should remain suspicious of the authenticity of this image, a product box would signify that Nvidia is getting ready to ship out new stocks to major retailers worldwide soon.

Just to confirm from my end - the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon™️.



I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that's a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on... pic.twitter.com/sn18aNbboa — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) May 4, 2021

Major retailers and vendors are expected to have the GPU before the market date. In the post by @mooreslawisdead, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to come from a Gigabyte retailer.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specs, Released Date, and Price

On the other hand, VideoCardz reported that the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will use next-generation technologies, including a 12GB GDDR6X memory with GA102-225 GPU that enables 10240 CUDA cores. It also has a 384-bit bus, with a maximum bandwidth increased to 152GB/s. The specs of this new GPU would easily beat the 320-bit memory interface width of the old RTX 3080.

Another article from VideoCardz noted that the Nvidia announcement for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was postponed by two weeks. The original event date should have been on May 18, but it was later delayed to May 31. With its new schedule, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti product reviews should be available by June. Lastly, the product launch date in the market remains unconfirmed.

As of time of writing, specs and features for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are merely rumors and speculations. The Nvidia is being discreet with the information of the GPU's supplies and sell date. This might be due to the high market demand for chips on a global scale.

This is not the first rumor on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Recently, leaked photos showed the GPU in some online retailer's product listing. The said retailer is reported to open pre-orders for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti soon.

However, readers need to take this information with some suspicion. The dates, specs, features, and price of the GPU are subject to changes until the company's official announcement.

The official retail price is expected to come out by the end of the month. However, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti launch and market date remain undetermined.



