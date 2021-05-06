Twitter Trending Features: New Online Tip Jar, Harmful Language Warning Revealed!

Twitter is rolling out a slew of new features to make the platform not only a better place but also a profitable one for users.

Aside from the long-rumored tip jar that allows users to give money/donate/pay (whatever you want to call it) to their favorite user without leaving the app, the micro-bloging site is also implementing a new feature that will warn people if their tweet contains harmful messages.

Twitter Trending Feature: Tip Jar Is Here!

According to Engadget, Twitter has finally introduced the "Tip Jar" feature, albeit for a limited number of users for now. A selected few who use Twitter in English--including journalists, creators, non-profits and influencers--can now enable the tip jar in their profiles for their followers to give them money without leaving the app.

Users with access to Twitter ip jar can connect their accounts to Cash App, Patreon, Paypal, Venmo and Bandcamp. IOS users can send cash with the said platforms, but those in Android can only tip through Spaces.

For what it's worth, Twitter emphasized that it doesn't get any cut from the tips, meaning 100 percent of the money goes directly to the receiving users.

It is still unknown when the feature will be fully rolled out to the public, but it should not take that long given that the feature has already been tested last March.

Twitter Warning: Offensive Languages Alert

On other Twitter trending features update, Tech Radar revealed that the social networking platform has started implementing its warning prompt that will remind users of "potentially harmful or offensive" language when replying to tweets.

Here's the specific warning prompt: "Want to review this before tweeting? We're asking people to review replies with potentially harmful or offensive language."

The said message appears when Twitter detects the user posting words that they deem offensive or harmful. For what it's worth, the company emphasized that they have improved their algorithm to identify and differentiate if the words are offensive, merely sarcastic or just part of a friendly banter.

The feature has started rolling out this Thursday to iOS and Android users on English settings. It should be available to all sooner rather than later.

