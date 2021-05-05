Apple Malware Corrupts Your iPhone Memory: Download Update 14.5.1 to Fix Now

Apple is having severe security issues ever since its iOS 14.5 update. Unfortunately, one of these security risks present high threat levels that could corrupt the iPhone memory.

Apple released update 14.5.1 for the fix, so download the update now!

The tech giant regularly releases new content and improvement to their iPhone devices. Patch 14.5 was supposed to introduce exciting new features such as the App Tracking Transparency Feature, AirTag Accessory Support, COVID-Mask Face ID Recognition, Siri Maps, and Travel Guide.

Nonetheless, the update also opened up security vulnerabilities to the iPhone's systems. Here are the details of these problems.

Apple Malware Corrupts iPhone Memory

On the Apple Support page, security issues, malware attacks, and descriptions are listed.

In the WebKit System of iPhone 6s and later models, malicious codes are found in some web content that may lead to arbitrary code execution. When the code activates, it corrupts the memory of an iPhone device.

This issue is identified as CVE-2021-30665 and CVE-2021-30663.

App Tracking Transparency Problems

YouTuber iReviews provided another problem identified with the previous patch. One of the features most Apple users looked forward to the App Tracking Transparency that prevents apps from getting your personal information and location instantaneously.

The feature lets users manually toggle on or off the app's request to track user data. iReviews noted that if the feature accidentally gets turned off once and reactivated, a bug occurs and users cannot accept or deny an app's request to track on user data.



Apple iPhone iOS Update 14.5.1

Forbes reported that this emergency security update should fix most of the issues identified above. Apple deemed these issues so severe that it released urgent warnings to other Apple users to immediately download these security updates. Apple also fixed these vulnerabilities for older iPhone and iPad units with iOS 12.5.3.

Apple, however, has fallen into a pattern of releasing dubious content that seemed to require a lot of updates. Recently, reports also come in that Apple Mac has security issues requiring users to download Big Sur 11.3.1 updates. These "patch fixes" often come in only after a week after the iOS system update.

This looks to be a quick fix. I really don’t know what they doing but for a company the size of Apple I would have expected better. It seems like they just playing catch-up at the moment. — Sean Wright (@SeanWrightSec) May 3, 2021

How to Download 14.5.1 iOS Fix

To download the 14.5.1 iOS update, users need to grab their iPhone 6 or higher model and do these steps:

Navigate in the "Settings."

Enter the "General" tab.

Select "Software Update" and scroll on the bottom to "Download and Install."

It might take a few minutes or longer to complete the process, depending on your internet's performance. More details could be found in this online article.

Apple recommends that you download these patch fixes immediately to overcome the security issues of the previous patch. Despite having a few problems and bugs that could put an iPhone at risk, Apple does its best to overcome the situation by providing a quick and quality response.

