Income Tax Refund Tracker: How to Check Refund Status Using 2 IRS Online Tools

The Tax Day on May 17 is only a few weeks away, so it's time to complete your 2020 tax return or requests an extension before the deadline. Luckily, there are online tools available to make your filing easier. You could also check the status of your tax returns and refunds through these tools.

You need to complete your 2020 tax return as early as possible. Not only will the IRS be notified of your current status, but they could use the updated information for your Third Stimulus Check, Plus-Up Payment, and Recovery Rebate Credit. Put simply, properly filing your tax returns can get you more money!

For some Americans who have filed their 2020 tax return, you can expect your Income Tax Refund to be coming in soon. Online tools are available to check the status of your money and how much the IRS is sending your way.

Income Tax Refund Trackers

Get Refund Status

IRS has a tool called "Get Refund Status" available through their official webpage. To access your Income Tax Refund Status, you need to provide:

Your Social Security Number or IRS Individual Taxpayer Identification

Filing Status (listed in your tax returns)

The exact Refund Amount you expect to receive.

After pressing "Submit," the website will automatically show your refund status. Sometimes, the website would require additional information like verifying your Personal Tax Data, the date you filed your taxes, and if you filed electronically or on paper.

IRS2Go Mobile App

Another online tool is made available. This tool lets you efficiently use a mobile device to check on your Stimulus Check Payment, Refund Status, Find Tax preparation, sign up for helpful tax tips and more!

Install the IRS2Go official mobile app through their website. After registering, IRS would generate a few login security codes to ensure a safe and secure transaction. Then, comply with the given instructions to complete the process.

Tax Return Status Messages

Cnet reported that both the website and mobile app will give you three messages to explain the status of your tax returns. Here are the corresponding explanations attached:

Received: The IRS now has your tax return and is working to process it.

Approved: The IRS has processed your return and confirmed the amount of your refund if you're owed one.

Sent: Your refund is now on its way to your bank via direct deposit or as a paper check to your mailbox

How Long Is the Wait for Tax Refunds?

The IRS takes around 21 days to complete the tax refund process and delivery. For some Americans, especially those who filed earlier, the tax refunds would come sooner. However, be warned that the IRS is experiencing some delays in their system. The same applies to the Plus-Up payment, child tax credit, and other monetary support the government owes you.

IRS says the whole waiting process could take 6-8 weeks before the Tax Refund gets delivered to your doorstep.



