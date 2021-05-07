IRS Stimulus Check Letter, Notice 1444-C Not a Scam: Where to Check If You Have Not Received It

Stimulus payments are still coming in. However, some people find their money missing. This happens when the IRS sends you the money, but it is less than the amount you expected or you never really received any money in the first place. Some of you, however, might have received a letter confirming that your payment is sent.

The government promised financial support to eligible families struggling in this time of the pandemic. For reference, the first stimulus check released $1,200, the second was $600, and the third was $1,400 per eligible American. With these payments in mind, you have to add the child tax credit, recovery rebate credit, and tax exemption. Correctly computing the total amount would tell you how much money the government is supposed to send you.

Missing Stimulus Checks

IRS has been experiencing a lot of delays with their processing and delivery schedules. Unfortunately, the government would not entertain calls or inquiries regarding the stimulus checks. Instead, you are forced to wait for a number of days or request an IRS payment trace. Cnet reported exactly how long you need to wait before you can file a payment trace.

Direct deposit - 5 days

Check mailed to standard address - 4 weeks

Check mailed to a forwarded address - 6 weeks

Check mailed to a foreign address - 9 weeks

IRS Stimulus Check Letter Not a Scam: What Is Notice 1444-C?

Fifteen days after the payment has been sent out from their office, IRS sends you a letter confirming your payment. This is usually a paper telegram to your registered address. This letter is called Notice 1444, the Economic Impact Payment. Make sure to keep the letter because you will need it to request the Payment Trace.

Before filing the Payment Trace, immediately check the stimulus payment indicated on the letter. The money should be equal to all the benefits you are eligible as mentioned above. If you are missing some money from what is indicated, notify the IRS immediately through your Payment Trace.

These steps could also be applied for missing money from the first and second stimulus checks. So be sure to keep these letters!

As ABC 7 Chicago reported, some peoplen thought the letter was a scam. However, that is not the case and the IRS even issued a statement regaridng the payment.

However, for those who did not receive the letter, they can check the information on it in their Federal Tax Accounts. For those who do not have an account, click the blue button with the text "Create or view your account" to register. Fill in the necessary information needed to access and check the same contents in the IRS letter.

Claim Your Missing Stimulus Payment

To request the payment trace, you can call 800-919-9835 or mail the IRS. Your mail should have the completed Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund (PDF). Some additional instructions have been indicated for the Payment Trace:

Write "EIP3" (EIP means Economic Impact Payment) on the top of the form.

Answering all refund-rleated questions. Make sure to complete it.

Tick the box for "Individual"under Type of Return.

Use "2021" for the Tax Period.

Leave the Date Filed blank.

Married couples should have their signatures available. Complete the form.

Follow these steps, and the IRS will start searching for your missing money to deliver it properly to your doorstep.



