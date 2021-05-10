2021 Ford Bronco Release Date, Price, and Official Specs: EcoBoost Engine, Suspension Power Take Spotlight

The long wait is finally over, as a classic favorite comes back with a better engine and updated systems. The Ford Bronco 2021 technical specifications are now available, and there are many new and exciting surprises the off-road car has to offer.

Ford Bronco is a classic favorite among off-road cars since the 1960s. Joecottonford reported that for 30 years and five different generations, the car has lived up to its reputation of delivering the ultimate adventurous lifestyle on the road. In addition, Ford Bronco continues to feature a mid-sized compact SUV design in the 2021 model.

2021 Ford Bronco Engine

Autoevolution reported that the car uses a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, producing around 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet torque. If you choose to install the 87-octane tank, the numbers drop to 275 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. However, the bigger variant using 2.7-liter EcoBoost has a six-cylinder engine and twin-turbocharged V6 that brings out 330 or 315 horsepower and 415 or 410 pound-feet of torque. Both variants have an engine using direct injection.

The 2021 Ford Bronco is also reported to have different configurations available. With the seven-speed manual and a crawler gear, it has 79.91:1 for standard 4x4 and 94.75:1 for the advanced 4x4 system. With the 10-speed automatic, the numbers show as 57.19:1 and 67.80:1 crawl ratio.

2021 Ford Bronco Specs and Other Features

The 2021 Ford Bronco is expected to easily dominate any off-road terrain with its premium suspension components. Dana supplies both axles regardless of configuration. The off-road variant uses the M210 with a Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locker and an M220 with a Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locker. Lesser variants use AdvanTEK M190 independent front suspension and a Dana 44 AdvanTEK M220 solid rear axle. Suspension travel is reported around 202 and 249 millimeters for the Bronco Base and 222 and 259 millimeters for the Bronco Badlands.

Fuel capacity for the car runs between 16.9 gallons and 20.8 gallons. The "Two-Door Base" 2.3-liter EcoBoost and seven-speed manual 2021 Ford Bronco weighs 4,286 pounds, while the "Four-door Badlands" with 2.7-liter EcoBoost and the automatic engine is the heavier 5,117.2 pounds.

Motor1 showed a few images on the 2021 Ford Bronco with different color variants, including Blue, Black, Grey, White, and Red.

Read Also: Ten Essential RV Maintenance Tips For You

2021 Ford Bronco Release Date

Unfortunately, the Ford Bronco production is currently on hold due to the global semiconductor shortage. However, Ford has not made any announcements on postponing the 2021 Ford Bronco market launch on June 20.

Take this information with a grain of salt, however, since some release dates are subjects to further change until made official.

If the June release date is to be believed though, then enthusiasts and customers don't have to wait that long. For years now, Ford Bronco has defended its reputation as a rugged, heavy-duty, high-performing, off-road car. The 2021 Ford Bronco specs and engine shows a lot of promise in living up to its predecessors.



Related Article: 2022 Honda Civic Interior Boasts Redesigned Entertainment System: Specs, Release Date, and Other Features