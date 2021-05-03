2022 Honda Civic Interior Boasts Redesigned Entertainment System: Specs, Release Date, and Other Features

The Honda Civic lineup is a classic choice among many American drivers for its low price, practicality and reliability. Now entering its 11th generation in the car industry, the 2022 Honda Civic introduces exciting new specs and features, including an upgraded entertainment system. Here is a breakdown of the car's features.

Honda Civic is generally a sedan on the small-end, mid-sized end--competing with the compact class. The car series is reputable for its fuel efficiency and reliability in performance, especially on urban roads. A later iteration of the unit brought some sporty designs and sleek premium models. However, the unit continued to be one of the cheaper sedans in the market.

2022 Honda Civic Wireless Android Auto

Recently, the infotainment system has undertaken significant upgrades in the automotive industry. An LED dashboard, touchscreen systems, wireless chargers, and other such features have become purchase determiners for many American drivers.

Now, Androidpolice reported that the 2022 Honda Civic is entering the market while advertising its new Wireless Android Auto feature. This a rare system among newly released cars found only in two other units: Chevy Malibu and Hyundai Elantra. Some Wireless Android Autos are sold in the aftermarket in the price range of $400 to $1,000.

Lifewire explained that a Wireless Android Auto feature is a system that lets a driver use their phone quickly and safely. Usually, drivers can connect their phones to the car by using a USB cable. Using the Wireless Android Auto, drivers can keep their connection between car and smartphone even after removing the USB cable. After the initial setup, Wireless Android Auto proves to be helpful by automatically connecting with the phone whenever it enters close proximity. Lastly, the system supports many mobile apps, giving the driver a better and exciting experience.

2022 Honda Civic Specs and Other Rumors

There are some rumors about what drivers can look forward to in the new 2022 Honda Civic. Autoblog reported that the new Civic has a cleaner and sleeker look than its predecessors. The car is also measured to be slightly larger, with a 1.4-inch wheelbase and 1.3-inch extra body length. Under the hood, the 2022 Honda Civic uses a 2.0-liter I4 providing 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque.

The interior design uses a retro-looking metal mesh pattern on its dashboard. Drivers can get a standard 7-inch touchscreen on the dashboard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also a common feature on the system. The 2022 Honda Civic has also reportedly installed better safety features, including the "Honda Sensing" driver assistance suite and pre-installed cameras that recognize pedestrians, cyclists and road signs.

Furthermore, the 2022 Honda Civic has a "Touring" package for the premium variant of the car. Touring has a 9-inch touchscreen installed, along with a 10.2-inch LCD instrument display, Qi wireless charger, and 12-speaker Bose audio system.

Unfortunately, these features remain leaks and rumors until Honda makes its official announcement in the market. The 2022 Honda Civic is expected to be available in most Honda dealerships sometime this year.



