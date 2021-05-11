'Pokémon Go' Raid Guide: Yveltal Counters and Pro Tips to Catch the Destruction Pokemon

"Pokemon Go" has two new exciting events to look forward to, with the Luminous Legends Y and the new Legendary Raid Pokemon.

In addition, you get a chance to catch the Life Pokemon Xerneas and the Destruction Pokemon Yveltal. Here is a gameplay guide and pro tips for catching the Pokemon.

Luminous Legends Y Event

Gamespot reported that the Luminous Legends Y Event is broken down into two different parts. First, from May 18-24, you can look forward to the wild appearance of Dark type Houndour and Carvanha and another chance on Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. Niantic will also offer new collective challenges to clear during the event. You also get Team Go Rocket-themed Timed research and exclusive Field Research task to clear.

The second part of the event runs from May 25-31, where Eevee's Fairy type evolution, Sylveon, finally makes its appearance. There is an increase in appearance for Pokemons like Eevee, Ralts, Spritzee and Swirlix as well. There will be more event-exclusive Research tasks that could bring exciting new rewards. The Legendary Pokemon Xerneas might also appear in Raids for the first time.

The Legendary Yveltal should also be available in 5-star raids throughout the event period.

Read Also: 'Pokemon Go' May 2021 Event: How to Catch Xerneas in Luminous Legends X-Release Date, Tips and More Info

Yveltal Counters and Pro Tips

In this Luminous Legends Y event, iMore noted that the "Y" stands for Yveltal. Yveltal is part of the Aura Trio with the Life Pokemon Xerneas and Order Pokemon Zygarde. Yveltal is described to be able to destroy everything in its path.

Yveltal is a Dark and Flying type Pokemoon, with attacks that deal Dark, Fighting, Flying, Psychic and Normal type damage. The Pokemon has four weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Rock and Fairy type.

When going on Yveltal's Raid, it is suggested that you bring Manectric or Mega Ampharos to deal with Electrical damage. You can also use Mega Abomasnow, which deals solid Ice-based offensive damage. You can also try Mega Altaria as the Fairy-based counter for this Pokemon.

Pro-tips for the attack are using these particular Pokemon and their respective attacks:

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Magneton with Spark and Discharge

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

To increase your chances, carry at least three Pokemon counters during the raid. Coordinate with your fellow raiders to synchronize your attacks. Note that the Weather condition could impact the raid, so watch out for these buffs and debuffs:

Cloudy Weather improves Fighting type attack and Fairy type counters.

Partly Cloudy Weather helps the Normal type attacks of Yveltal, but it also bolsters your Rock type counters.

Fog will boost Yveltal's Dark type attacks.

Rain will boost your Electric type counters.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Windy Weather will boost its Flying and Psychic type attacks.



Related Article: 'Pokemon Go' Eevee Evolutions: 2 Steps to Guarantee You'll Get a Sylveon!