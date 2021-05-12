Instagram Pronouns: 4 Easy Steps to Add Pronouns to Your IG Profile

Instagram is setting up a new feature to help people identify their users and followers' gender pronoun preferences and how to use them properly. This feature is added to the Instagram bio section and is helpful to people who prefer gender nonspecific neopronouns.

The setup is easy and would only take four steps.

Instagram and any other social media platform concern themselves about creating an identity. The stronger an impression a user makes, the more followers they could gain. Using the proper pronoun on the specific user would also boost their individuality.

11 Sets of Pronouns for Your IG Profile

Traditionally, we have she/her/hers, he/him/his, and they/them/theirs. Instagram is adding the sequence ze/zir/zir and xe/xem/xyr. Bustle reported that another variant for nonspecific neopronouns are xe/xem/xeir (pronounced as zee/zem/zeir like hair) and ze/zir/zirs (like zee/zer/zers).

It is essential for the mental health and social well-being of trans and genderqueer folks to be addressed correctly and reduce the awkwardness encountered about their specific gender identity.

Currently, Instagram recognizes up to 11 different pronouns sets. These pronoun sets would be immediately displayed on IG profiles and give followers an idea of how to refer to the user.

4 Easy Steps to Add Pronouns on Instagram

To edit the pronouns, head to "Edit Profile" from your main profile page. Tap on the circle icon on the lower-left section of the screen. This will prompt open a selection of Instagram pronouns to choose from. Select the pronouns of your preference. Afterward, toggle to display your pronoun to followers or everyone.

The feature is available to some countries starting on May 11. Unfortunately, Instagram does not specify what countries they are. However, MSN shared that the U.S. is on the list. If the feature is not active in your app, try updating Instagram to the latest version or restarting your phone.

How to Use Pronouns on Instagram

For some users, they struggle with inputting pronouns on their Instagram bio, taking up extra characters to emphasize how to address them properly. For many trans, nonbinary and queer folk, their content needs to be further analyzed like "I am a man, but society tells me I don't dress like one."

Bustle interviewed a few users who want to normalize this feature. The interviewee said that these "little details" can be hugely validating, contrary to the feelings of being vulnerable to people's judgment.

Note that users under 18 will have these features turned on by default. Another thing to note is that the neopronouns added, particularly xe/xem/xeir and ze/zir/zirs refer to people in their third person.

Instagram is not the first to support users by letting them add specific pronouns to their profile. Apps like Lyft, OKCupid, and even Facebook have this feature that allows users to define their preference of pronouns.

The Instagram feature is currently limited to 11 pronoun sets. However, Instagram might offer a few more options in the future.



