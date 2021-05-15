PS5 DualSense Controller Price, Pre-Order: Where to Buy New Black and Red Colors

Do you want to level up your game on the PlayStation 5, and have your DualSense controllers actually look cooler? Introducing two extra shades of the iconic controller, in addition to its default black and white colored pieces, which came with the original Playstation 5.

For those fortunate enough to land the console before supply shortages, two more shades of the Playstation 5 DualSense controllers-Cosmic Red and Midnight Black-that come with a matte finish, are set to hit stores on June 11.

PS5 DualSense Controller: Pricing, Pre-Order Information

The good news, The Verge noted, is that you can now pre-order these new colored controllers through Amazon, Best Buy, and PlayStation Direct with the Cosmic Red variant, though is reportedly sold out as of this writing, is pegged $74.99 if you want to be on the lookout for more stocks. The Midnight Black, meanwhile, is available at $69.99 a piece as of May 14.

PS5 DualSense Controller-New Color Inspirations

What is the inspiration behind the colors? The galaxies, Sony stated. In a blog post, Isabelle Thomas of the Playstation team said Cosmic Red came from "vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos," while Midnight Blue shows varying shades of black and light grey "detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky."

Both still brandish the blue accents to stay consistent with the original Dual Sense controller.

This design would change the original white portion, including the buttons, of the controller with black on the Midnight Black, and red on the Cosmic Red version. The blue light on the touchpad stays the same. And, these new controllers don't have extra new functionality-they simply carry the same features as the original black and white versions, Mashable revealed.

PS5 DualSense Controllers Complement Current Console Design

While Sony remains uncommitted on announcing with the new design PlayStation 5 will roll out, the new controllers are being offered to complement the current white-and-black unit, with the fresh variants showing a natural progression from original designs of the PS5 and PS5 accessories.

The actual PS5 DualSense controllers have been praised for its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, with iOS connectivity, which IGN said is everything users want to see in a next-gen upgrade. It also has a built-in mic and a headset jack, plus a "Create" button for capturing and sharing gameplay.

Using adaptive triggers, users can immerse themselves fully into the game, as they get physically connected to on-screen actions, such as hitting the brakes of a speeding car or pulling back , using varying levels of force and tension in interacting with game gear and environments.

Haptic feedback makes users feel dynamic vibrations that simulate a more genuine feeling of objects or items from the gaming environments, such as the recoil of weapons, using dual actuators instead of traditional rumble motors in previous versions of the controllers.

