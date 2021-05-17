AirPods 3 Release Date Rumor Points to May Launch: Price, Specs and More Details

Rumors and leaks are flooding the internet, noting that this week could finally mark the day when Apple unveils its next generation earbuds in AirPods 3. However, no official announcement has been made.

AirPods is the iconic earphone device that introduced wireless connections, on-the-go headphones, and a rechargeable storage case. Released back in 2019, AirPods is due for significant upgrades for exciting new features and technology. The wait for Apple's latest device accessory might not be long, though!

AirPods 3 Release Date Rumor

Without citing his sources, user Luke Miani tweeted about Apple AirPod 3 making its debut next Tuesday, May 18. Luke has been teasing the date since May 14, implying that Apple has something big planned out for the said date. Although it remains hard to verify, Luke posted multiple Apple predictions, and most of them have been proven right in the past.

Apple Insider reported that other internet sources also hinted that the AirPod 3 release date is coming soon. It showed a link of leaked images on AirPods 3 featuring a new earphone design and its rectangular charging case. The article, however, concluded that AirPods 3 shows a heavy resemblance to the design of Apple's former AirPods Pro.

AirPods 3 is also rumored to introduce a few new exciting features and services with its release.

AirPod 3 Specs and Price

MacRumors noted that Apple also plans to release a new high-fidelity (HiFi) Apple Music tier. While the specifics are unknown, developers analyzed the code from the upcoming iOS 14.6 update. They found details that the new Apple Music streaming experience would be limited to some hardware devices.

Cnet analyzed the image leaks and gave their prediction of features the AirPods 3 might have. AirPods 3 is suspected of having shorter stems and interchangeable ear tip designs. The former suggests that the AirPods 3 will be compact and light when worn by the user. Unfortunately, the latter implies that a rubberized tip will be installed on the AirPods, instead of the simpler "in-ear" design.

The AirPods 3 might also have spatial audio support so that the device would have a boosted connectivity range. The technology installs accelerometers and gyroscopes to give better virtual sound effects when watching supported movies on your Apple device.

Cnet followed up with a report saying the AirPods 3 might no longer have clickable buttons and would instead use finger connectivity and touch sensors. The AirPods 3 might also be upgraded to have active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

There is no further detail if Apple plans on simply upgrading its old AirPods by equipping new technologies or remaking it to an entirely different model.

The new AirPods 3 is expected to be priced close to, if not more than the AirPods Pro at $249.

Unfortunately, all these rumors remains speculations. Take this update and announcement with a grain of salt because Apple has not given any hints whether it is planning to support the AirPods 3 release date or not.



