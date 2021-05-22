AMD AM5 Roadmap, Socket Details, Release Date Leaked: Rumored to Rival Intel's Alder Lake-5

Juicy details about AMD's AM5 processor, which is set to succeed the AM4, has been so graciously leaked, emphasizing that it is set to support Ryzen CPUs and APUs, which tout the Zen 4 core architecture.

On Twitter, leaker ExecutableFix confirmed details that this upcoming new platform will back Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) memory, with the next-generation AMD consumer chips keeping PCIe Gen4 support, WCCFTech reported.

DDR5 is an exciting prospect, featuring capacities of up to 128 GB per memory module, with data rates of up to DDR5-10000.

AMD AM5 to Rival Intel's Alder Lake-5

AMD AM5 is positioned to rival Intel's Alder Lake-5, also a strong player in the PCIe Gen4-DDR5 field. Alder Lake is forecasted to ship later this year or early next year. As such, it seems Intel has beaten AMD in the DDR5 race. As it keeps PCIe 4.0 support, which is a good move since the best graphics cards and sold state drives (SSDs) are far from saturating the PCIe 4.0 interface, Tom's Hardware noted. As such, choosing PCIe 5.0 would be unwise since would need to prove extra premium for AM5 motherboards as this would need a new chipset.

The leaker likewise said the new Zen4 chips would also have the same AM4 square size of 40 millimeters.

The next generation AM5 socket, as further revealed by ExecutableFix, is seen as AMD's most startling upgrade in years. Its most revealing transformation is the change from a pin grid array (PGA) to the Intel-like land grid array (LGA) socket, which will have 1,718 pins to link with the CPU. As such, the Ryzen desktop processors will not have pins but gold contact pads underneath them, VideoCardz.com noted.

AMD AM5 to Carry "Raphael" Codename

It was rumored that the Zen4 and AM5 packages will carry the codename "Raphael". These "Raphael" Ryzen Desktops is set to replace the current Zen 3 "Vermeer" Ryzen 5000 desktops. From the leaks gathered, these Raphael CPUs will carry the five-millimeter Zen 4 core base and six-millimeter !/O dies in a chiplet design.

In addition, AMD is looking at launching its next-gen AM5 motherboard series, but the ExecutableFix believes that these boards will be the 600 series, which will replace the existing X570.

There were reports that Raphael will launch sometime in 2022, probably late in the year. This would mean Intel's Alder Lake would have reached the market first and support DDR5 and PCIe Gen5 before AMD rolls out the AM5 platform.

This Ryzen upgrade would have been powered by the Zen 3+ core architecture, code named "Warhol", but reports said this might push through. There are also reports suggesting that AMD will be unveiling a refresh based on an optimized version of Zen 3. This immediate Zen 3 upgrade, rumors say, will have a performance increase, and would be the last line of chips for either on the AM4 platform.

