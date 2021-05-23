Paul Walker 1994 Toyota Supra Up for Auction: Specs of 'Fast and Furious' Car, Auction Date and Possible Price

If you're a "Fast & Furious" fan, then this is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy the 1994 Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in the first movie installment of the franchise.

This car is iconic for many different reasons, all the while featuring a powerful sports car engine!

The "Fast & Furious" franchise is about to celebrate its 20th Anniversary for its first movie launch back in June 22, 2001. The celebration is going to be big, with the company auctioning its 1994 Toyota Supra. This is the original car used for multiple interior and exterior shots during their filming. It is also the same car featured in the sequel released in 2003.

Specs of the "Fast and Furious" Car

The 1994 Toyota Supra features Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint and the "Nuclear Gladiator" art running along its side, as seen in the movies. It also has a fantastic body kit, including a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum biplane rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing five-spoke wheels.

Moreover, Carbuzz reported that the car uses a stock engine under the hood. The vehicle has a 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. It also uses a four-speed automatic transmission that routes power to the rear wheels.

Unfortunately, no Nitro is installed either.

Note, however, that this is the second "Fast & Furious" Toyota Supra sold by the company. Producers report having more than one filming model built and used by Paul. The last Toyota Supra was sold in 2015, priced at $185,000. That car, however, was not turbocharged but used five-speed manual transmissions.

Paul Walker 1994 Toyota Supra Auction Date and Possible Price

This 1994 Toyota Supra remains an iconic collectible for any car enthusiast. The car would be auctioned with a certificate of authenticity as proof of the extensive documentation this car has gone through. With an engine that surpasses the previous unit, the selling price is expected to run beyond the $200,000 mark.

Interested buyers and general viewers can join the Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction happening on June 18 to 19 to see the car up-front. CNN reported that it will be up for sale with no reservation during the event.

Paul Walker's 1994 Toyota Supra

Motortrend noted that the late Paul Walker was the selected actor for Brian O'Conner, one of the main characters in "The Fast and The Furious." His bright orange Toyota Supra replaced the 17-speed manual transmission green Eclipse that the movie antagonists unceremoniously detonated.

The Toyota Supra became an iconic symbol when O'Conner used it to race with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) near the movie's end. It concluded with O'Conner giving Toretto the Toyota's keys as a 10-second car payment and a getaway vehicle for the convict. With the "Fast & Furious" franchise still widely p[opular, this scene and car influenced a great deal for the classic period and prices of the Supras available today.



