Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 Lightning: Engine, Range, Towing Capacity, and More Comparisons!

Two major EVs are coming into the market. The popular question the internet asks is: which one is the better car? Now, Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning comparisons are flooding various social media news feeds.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are rapidly dominating the market with their rechargeable batteries, advanced specs and fantastic performance. The newly released Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 are both powerful all-electric pickup trucks. Comparison for these two includes engine, range, towing capacity and other similar details.

A tweet by @DimaZeniuk highlights the two cars with a side-by-side comparison on the currently unveiled specs

Tesla Cybertruck Specs

Tesla Cybertruck was marketed for its "cyberpunk" thematic design and amazing engine performance. The car's unique features include its Exoskeleton, described as "an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection, featuring Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel as the car shell and Armor Glass.

Under the hood, the Cybertruck uses a dual motor powertrain. The dual-motor AWD could reach 0-60 MPH in less than 4.5 seconds. A higher variant of the car has a tri-motor AWD that could reach 0-60 MPH in 2.9 seconds. Note that a single charge on this car could get you 300 miles range.

The dual-motor AWD variant for Tesla Cybertruck costs around $49,900.

Ford F-150 Lightning Specs

Ford F-150 Lightning is a recently unveiled EV that has taken the internet by surprise. Even better were the specs revealed on Ford's EV flagship unit. Under the hood, Edmunds reported that F-150 Lightning uses dual-motor AWD, similar to Cybertruck. Currently, there are no updates on the F-150 speed records.

Ford invested in the luxury aspect of their F-150 Lighting. Although the appearance remains boxy, similar to its predecessors, it has added new highlights like the 18-inch black accented aluminum wheels. Also, Ford installed a 12-inch Ford Sync 4 infotainment system-powered touchscreen. A higher variant flaunts a 15.5-inch touchscreen with an enhanced 18-speaker Bang & Olafson sound system.

The Ford F-150 Lightning base price runs at $39,974, with the extended range at $50000, and the Platinum model at $70,000.

Read Also: 2022 Toyota Tundra Teaser Reveals Major Design Change: New Headlights, Size, Grille and More

Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 Lightning Comparisons

One thing to consider between these two pickup trucks is your preference for their key features. If you want to go for security and cyberpunk designs, pick the Cybertruck. If you prefer having a prominent car body with great infotainment systems, choose the F-150 Lightning.

As shown in the tweet above, both cars feature almost the same specs, with the Cybertruck gaining an edge on the EV's range capacity. However, one essential comparison for these two would be the power and towing capacity when it comes to pickup trucks.

A closer analysis by YouTuber Dr. Know-it-all Knows it all revealed that the Cybertruck might get a higher edge in terms of performance mainly because the Cybertruck's body maximizes efficiency and lower battery consumption.



Related Article: Tesla Autopilot Crash Investigation: Absence of Autosteer Feature, More Preliminary Findings Revealed