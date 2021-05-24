Google Wear OS Gets Major Upgrade: How to Install Apps From Your Phone to the Smartwatch

Google has amazing new updates prepared for its Wear OS device, starting with a major overhaul on its apps and downloadable contents.

Aside from unique new features such as "Tiles" and double-tap functions, Google is also partnering up with major companies to boost the smartwatch performance and user experience.

Wear OS has been around for many years now, but as quoted from the report of MakeUseOf, Google is finally getting serious. The company announced that a new version of Wear OS is coming, and this one would be faster, smoother, and more power-efficient. The new Wear OS would also be a product collaboration with Samsung, with the smartwatch merging to Tizen's wearable technology.

We’re combining the best of @wearosbygoogle and @SamsungMobile Tizen into a unified wearable platform. ⌚ Apps will start faster, battery life will be longer and you'll have more choice than ever before, from devices to apps and watch faces. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/vj2aYZD81x — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Significant Google Wear OS Updates

Google's Android Developers YouTube channel released a 14-minute video that gives an overview of the significant changes coming to Watch OS. The upgrades mentioned include features like "Task Switching," "User Shortcuts," and customizable "Double Tap" functions.



The video also briefly featured "Tiles," a system that functions as a widget and core app simultaneously. The updated version of Tiles features a cleaner and simpler interface for you to manipulate. Android Developers Blog is also opening up Custom Tiles for third-party developers. Meaning, developers could now create their own Tiles, customizing their apps to work on the Wear OS carousel.

Improved Apps on Wear OS by Google

Android Police reported some of Wear OS key apps that received major updates. Google Pay, or G Pay, now has a cleaner and better design that make reading card information a lot easier. Google updated that G Pay is now available for over 11 countries and transit to more than 200 major metros worldwide.

Furthermore, Google maps now has improved turn-by-turn directions, with supporting arrows that help you track your location. Using this app would give you an ETA, the current time, current distance, and street or location you are standing at.

Google also introduced YouTube Music for Wear OS with offline playback, letting you enjoy millions of songs and access thousands of playlists any time. However, if Spotify is more of your preference, the Spotify app remains available on the smartwatch PlayStore.

Google Wear OS also officially partnered up with Fitbit to bring you the ultimate system to track your health and fitness lifestyle. If you already have a pre-existing account, then the transition should come easy to you. Other fitness apps like Calm, MyFitnessPal, and Strava would also be available to the new Wear OS.

How to Install Wear OS Apps

To install apps in the Wear OS, you need to use the PlayStore available on the smartwatch itself, similar to its predecessors. However, a new feature has been added that lets you install new apps through their paired smartphone device instead. There would be a dedicated category for Wear OS apps to select from in your smartphone PlayStore.

These reports remain an exclusive first look at the coming features of the Wear OS. These features are subject to further changes and improvements until Google announces its official release.

