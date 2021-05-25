Marvel 'Eternals' Trailer, Updates and Memes: Twitter Pokes Fun at New Show Over 'Avengers' Connection

The inclusion of "Eternals" in the MCU timeline is raising so many questions. Hopefully, Marvel will give their fans the answers this November when it hits Disney Plus.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearing its start. Marvel has already released the "Eternals" trailer--one of the first movies in the MCU's lineup for the fourth stage of their ever-growing storyline--though fans are giving mixed responses and have one big question in mind.

Who are the 'Eternals'?

In the comic books, the Eternals are an ancient alien race that are humanoid in appearance. They prompted a lot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on earth and encouraged a lot of the historical advancements in civilization.

They "have watched, and guided. [The Eternals] have helped [humans] progress and seen them accomplish wonders," the narration in the trailer stated. Throughout the years, the ancient alien race has never interfered in the affairs of the human race "until now."

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now."



Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals and experience it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/ey0ZMWRzF9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2021

The movie has a star-studded and diverse cast. Angelina Jolie will be taking the role of Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Gemma Chan as Sersi. Kumail Nanjiani will be playing Kingo, and Don Lee will be taking the role of Gilgamesh.

From Angelina Jolie's Thena to Gemma Chan's Sersi, here's who everyone is playing in Marvel's Eternals. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/URRrZAQn0O — IGN (@IGN) May 24, 2021

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington will also be introduced to the MCU as Black Knight. Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao wanted to include as much diversity in her Marvel movie.

"A lot of people are going to feel seen," she told Variety.

'Eternals' Memes Flood Twitter

In the official synopsis by Marvel, they said: "Following the events of Avengers: Engame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunited against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

One key piece of information the fans have zeroed in on is: "following the events of Avengers: Endgame," as Cnet pointed out. Fans took to Twitter to express their confusion and grief for "what could have happened" if the ancient alien race decided to come out of hibernation and show up to defeat Thanos.

The fans' sentiments quickly turned into memes.

eternals watching avengers lose to thanos pic.twitter.com/qeN3zlUDhm — Ava | The Marvels (@OFFTHATTABLE) May 24, 2021

The movie was first announced in the 2019 Comic-Con in San Diego. It was scheduled for a November 2020 release. However, with the global pandemic, delays pushed back the release of MCU's Phase Four. The inclusion of "Eternals" in the MCU timeline is raising so many questions and hopefully, Marvel will give their fans answers when it is released.

Related Article: How to Watch Marvel Movies in Two Main Orders: By Release Date and Chronological