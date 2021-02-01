How to Watch Marvel Movies in Two Main Orders: By Release Date and Chronological

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established its mark on to the film industry as, if not the biggest, but one of the biggest movie franchises in history of filmmaking in the world today. Currently, there are 23 movies from the franchise, and fans cannot get enough of the coming films as well as the tv shows that would also be part of the world-renowned franchise.

Of course, the fact that there are 23 movies so far (and counting), fans may need to watch every single one of those if they would really want to grasp the overall feeling of being inclined to the MCU itself. Binge watching those may take up to more than a day to finish, and another thing to keep in mind is the right order of watching all the MCU films.

Tech Radar has listed different ways on how to watch all the MCU films. It varies on different orders, with some based on the chronological order, while some would be relying on story wise.

Marvel Movies in Release Date/Straightforward Order

Of course, Marvel Studios would not release the films through this order for no reason. It is because of the depth and connection that this order brings along. And with their signature mid/post-credit scene mechanic, it really drives fans to much more excitement and something to look forward to whenever they would finish the movie.

Phase One

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

Marvel's The Avengers

Phase Two

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Phase Three

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel Movies in Chronological Order

This is different compared to the release date order - MCU films which are released first do not imply that the timeline in the story itself is based on a chronological one. This order starts with "Captain America: The First Avenger" as it is the MCU film with the earliest timeline, being set in the 1940s.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk

Thor

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor: Dark World

Captain America: Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Doctor Strange

Black Panther

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Those two are the only prescribed ways of watching all the released MCU films. Yet with the coming months and years there would be new films and even tv shows (the shift from the cinema setting to the tv platform is a thing today) as reported by Collider, the MCU could just get longer, and could bring a new experience of watching those in order.

