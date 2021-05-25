Spotify Music, Podcasts Downloader: How to Download on Apple Watch and Use Offline

Spotify Premium users can now download music and podcasts directly on their Apple Watch, no longer needing to be near their phones.

True Offline Spotify Music Experience

The new Spotify Apple Watch app update just released by the Swedish music and podcast streaming company now allows Premium users to download playlists, albums, and podcasts into their Apple Watches "for a true offline and phone-free experience."

Previous versions of the Apple Watch app only allowed all users, Premium or not, to control the playback of the tracks, playlists, albums, or podcasts they were listening to. The app on the watch acted more so as a remote control for your Spotify account on any electronic device with Spotify Connect. This includes wireless speakers, TVs, and gaming consoles.

It wasn't a true mini version of the iPhone and iPad Spotify app, and users have shared their opinions on the matter. Now, they finally get to meet their Premium user's demands with the all-new feature that allows them to access their tunes directly from their watch.

Spotify Music, Podcasts Downloader

Spotify said the new update is perfect for any activity that might need you to be hands-free. That includes going out for a run, hiking, or cooking.

"Leave your phone behind and still stay connected to the music and podcasts you love," Spotify wrote in their press release.

With that said, here's how you can start using the new Spotify update on the Apple Watch, as instructed by Spotify:

Search for the music or podcasts you want to download in your watch. Pick those playlists, albums, or podcasts and press the three dots (...) and select "Download to Apple Watch." The Downloads section on the watch will show the progress of the downloads. Your downloads, once they're all completed, will have a little green arrow next to their names. All that's left to do is connect your headphones and you can start listening, phone-free, wherever you're going!

Spotify is also supported by Siri on the iPhone, as well as on the Apple Watch. Users can simply say "Hey, Siri," followed by the command: play songs, albums, specific artists or playlists, and podcasts. Users can also "like" songs, ask what's currently playing, toggle the volume, skip tracks, play, and pause. Each command must end with "on Spotify" to be specific about which service Siri accesses.

Apple Music on the Apple Watch

The other service, to be specific, is Apple Music. It is one of the biggest competitors Spotify has in the streaming industry, IndiaToday said. Apple Music already offers offline streaming services on the Apple Watch for its users.

Spotify is pushing forward and keeping up with the times to keep its users. The Swedish streaming company is quick to respond to the signs of the times and to what their users want, as they did so back in 2015 with the launch of Spotify Podcasts.

Excited Premium users can update their watches' apps to the latest version or download the app on the App Store. Expect that the new Spotify Music downloader will be available for Apple Watch users worldwide over the coming weeks.

