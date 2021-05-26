Apple Siri 2nd Generation Remote Reviews: User Experience, Specs, Price, Comparisons

The 2nd Generation Apple Siri remote is now available in the market! Consumers are posting reviews on the device, and so far, it looks promising.

Many Apple TV users were not impressed with the first Siri Remote. While it introduced unique features, like the trackpad surface, its cons far outweighed the pros. The old Siri remote was hard to navigate, prone to miss-clicks and miss-swipes. It was also incredibly small and slippery. As a result, consumers had to endure months of waiting before this new Siri remote finally made its appearance.

Apple Siri 2nd Generation Remote

Macworld reported that the new Siri Remote is longer and thicker, with a somewhat curved back, giving users easy grip. In addition, the old click pad is now replaced with a four-direction circle touchpad that also acts similar to a trackpad. You can quickly swipe the center pad or click around the circular button to navigate your TV screen.

The new Siri remote moved the Siri button (and microphone command) to the right edge of the remote. This should be easier to reach with your thumb. The Siri remote also added a new Power and Mute button, which is helpful to your watching experience.



Apple Siri 2nd Generation Remote Reviews: User Experience and Comparisons

A user from Apple Insider shared his experience using the new Apple Siri Remote. The second-generation Siri Remote makes the best of both worlds with directional navigation, where old users could still "swipe" or drag their thumb on the circle, whichever works to your preferences.

A bonus feature has also been added to the Siri remote: the navigation wheel being touch-sensitive. iPod users should be familiar with using the scrub wheel to fast forward or rewind video content. Beginners might need time to adjust. However, this will give users easy command when watching movies.

Also, note that the new Siri Remote is not supported by the "Find My" network. So user's expectations of saying "Hey Siri, find my Siri Remote" will not be a reality.

Watch out for the cushions! Similar to previous experiences, users still find the new Siri Remote on a thin scale and easily get sucked between two cushions.

In conclusion, the new Siri Remote does great in overcoming its predecessor's weaknesses and even outperforming its utility. With its added buttons and directional trackpad, the new Siri Remote continues to provide classic remote commands while featuring high interface control.

However, the new Siri Remote still shares some of the weaknesses of its predecessor, particularly in its size and chip construction. While it does have unique features, Siri Remote remains an expensive device, making you consider if it is worth the money for so few improvements.

You don't need to upgrade by buying Apple's latest smart TV. The new Apple Siri Remote is compatible with the old Apple TV 4k and Apple TV HD.

You can buy your new Apple Siri Remote for $59.

