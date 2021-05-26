Next Generation Windows OS Release Date: Microsoft CEO Teases Store Changes, New Features in Build 2021

One of the biggest and "most significant update" of Windows over the past decade is coming. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said as much and is excited about it

In his keynote speech for Microsoft Build 2021, Nadella shared only enough to get the people talking about the next generation Windows OS, its features, specs and possible release date.

Next Generation Windows OS

The Verge noted how Microsoft didn't talk about its big Windows plans at Build 2021. It looks like the company is waiting to unveil their next big thing on some other date. Instead, Nadella highlighted Microsoft's plethora of platforms and how it's a platform for developers.

In his keynote, Nadella focused on creation and collaboration. He noted how very soon, tech won't be an independent industry, rather, all industries will be integrating tech.

Nadella emphasized the importance of tech in our daily lives, most especially when the world locked down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Developers are at the forefront of all of this as, traditionally, "non-tech" industries are hiring engineers and developers to keep up with the times.

He enumerated the various platforms offered by Microsoft and how its partners and developers have created and produced systems and programs that have improved and streamlined workflow and creation. He said Microsoft will be at the forefront to offer a platform for creators and developers.

He ended his keynote with what's in store for Windows. This significant update to windows will "unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators." He revealed he has been self-hosting the next generation of Windows and is "incredibly excited."

"Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon," Nadella said, per The Verge.

Nadella's talk seems to be giving substance to recent reports of Microsoft working on the new changes to be made on their Microsoft Store.

He promised a better economy for creators and developers in his keynote, will that make more credible the talks of offering developers more flexibility when it comes to distributing their software as Engadget says?

The company reportedly plans on allowing companies to use their own payments system to collect fees for in-app purchases, enabling developers to avoid sharing revenue. This could encourage more developers to use Microsoft as their platform of choice.

No More Windows 10X

This announcement from the CEO comes just a week after Microsoft confirmed the end of their development of Windows 10X, their OS built for dual-screen devices. What software developers are now doing instead is bringing the best bits of Windows 10X to the main Window 10 version, The Verge added.

Windows 10, which was first introduced back in 2015, will have a reinvigorated and modernized look. Some of the interface changes piloted with Windows 10X will be migrating to the main version so significant UI changes should be expected under the Sun Valley update later this year, Engadget explained.

The Microsoft Build 2021 conference will be running from May 25 to 27. It is completely online due to the global pandemic and can be streamed on YouTube. Tech giant Apple will also be hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference completely online on June 7.

Related Article: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Specs Get Early Positive Reviews; 'Smart Improvements,' Top-Notch Security Praised