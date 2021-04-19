Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Specs Get Early Positive Reviews; 'Smart Improvements,' Top-Notch Security Praised

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 continues to bring out exciting new features, including new layers of security and smart improvements. As the latest release for the Surface Laptop series, it easily outperforms all of its predecessors.

First launched this April, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has been intensively tested by many users and tech critics. Up to date, it has received multiple positive feedbacks, especially for its performance and battery life. Microsoft presented these exciting features to the market that only adds up to its popularity.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Specs

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 shows it can easily outperform its processor, Surface Laptop 3, on some of the tests run by Gizmodo. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 keeps the same design as the Surface Laptop 3, the aluminum chassis with a black finish body that continues to smudge with fingerprints easily.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 continues to have the same number of ports as well: 1 USB-A, 1 USB-C, 1 3.5mm headphone jack, and 1 Surface Connect port that acts as the main charging port. The weight remains at 3.4 pounds at .58-inch thickness. The laptop also features a fantastic typing experience with its perfectly shaped keys. The touchpad and keyboard are spaced evenly enough to offer a wrist rest without causing accidental presses.

This generation of Surface Laptop, however, offers a new processor. Customers have the option of buying the classic Intel version or with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 4980U. The processor has 8 cores and 16 threads which can reach up to 4.4GHz. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 also offers 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

Security Features

At a time where most people's work has transferred to the digital platform, computer security features are essential. Luckily, Microsoft didn't disappoint by building multiple security measures in the laptop. These security features include virtualization-based security, kernel DMA protection, and system Guard.

Windows Central reported that Microsoft is building its own Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) within their merchandise. Microsoft said that it is "essentially a modern version of a BIOS that initializes and validates system hardware components, boots Windows 10 from an SSD, and provides an interface for the OS to interact with the keyboard, display, and other input/output devices."

This laptop also supports Surface Enterprise Management Mode that lets users remotely enable or disable components from the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. This improves security and reduces components attackers can use against the owner. For example, users can manually turn off the camera and microphone or disable a specific system from activating.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 also supports identity and biometric protections by including Windows Hello, biometric logins, and FIDO2 keys.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is available at either $999 or $1199, depending on the memory and storage variant. The laptop continues to offer premium performance at an affordable price.

