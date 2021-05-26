Where to Watch 'Friends: The Reunion' -- Streaming Date, Time, and How to Sign Up on HBO Max

It's time! With "Friends: The Reunion" premiering on Thursday, every fan should get their popcorns and tissues ready for an epic viewing.

The One Where They Get Back Together

So no one told us it was going to be this way. Fans of the show know that the six-cast members are still in contact after the show and rumors of a reunion have circulated more than once over the years.

The TV sitcom that premiered in 1994 has garnered fans young and old, been there since the beginning or just recently through streaming services. The fan base has been consistently strong, and anyone could tell that by the interactions they get on their Instagram page or the sheer amount of people who clap along after hearing the first line of their opening theme.

This will be the first time all six of the primary cast will be seen together in the same space, on screen, since the show's final episode in 2004.

Back in February of last year, the cast took to Instagram on their personal accounts to announce "it's happening" as they posted old promo photos from the show. It was initially scheduled to air the following month. However, filming dates had to be pushed back due to the lockdowns caused by the global pandemic.

In the trailer for the show, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer strolled back down memory lane as they stepped inside the set of Monica and Rachel's apartment. The reclining chairs look just as comfortable in Joey and Chandler's apartment, and they congregated back into the character's favorite café, Central Perk.

James Corden of the "Late Late Show" will be hosting the cast as they talk about their time on the show and life after as they sit on the iconic couch in front of the famous fountain scene on the opening credits of the show. They will also take time as just friends, as they make their way around the set, play games, table read, and just talk with each other again.

Read Also: Marvel Logo Evolution: MCU Subtly Drops Logo Changes in Various Shows--Including 'Eternals'

Could We Be Any More Emotional?

The trailer posted last week showed the cast getting emotional at various points throughout the special.

"I knew it was gonna be a seriously emotional experience," Perry said in Good Morning America.

"I don't think... any of us had any idea how emotional we would be when we walked onto the set," Cox added.

In the official trailer, Matt LeBlank asked: "Does Courtney still have her lines written on the table?" as he checked the dining table inside Monica and Rachel's apartment.

This reunion special is not a new episode of Friends, as "the cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved character," HBO Max explained in a statement, per Harper's Bazaar.

Fans will also get to see familiar guests like Maggie Wheeler who played Janice, and Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel's younger sister Jill.

Other guest stars include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kalin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, and Malala Yousafzai, shared Cnet.

The global Kpop sensation BTS will also be making a guest appearance in "Friends: The Reunion," but it would be very brief. They're said to just pop in for a minute to talk about why they're fans of the show.

Where to Watch 'Friends: The Reunion'

Fans can stream the reunion special on HBO Max starting Thursday, May 27.

Currently, a subscription to HBO Max is $15. You may unknowingly already have access to HBO Max through your cable service provider. Otherwise, you can upgrade your HBO subscription to watch the show. Hopefully you won't need to enlist the help of a transponster to figure it out.

Related Article: HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?