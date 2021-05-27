Tesla Roadster SpaceX Package Confirmed! Elon Musk Teases Rocket Thrusters, Top Speed!

Tesla's fleet of upcoming cars have very noteworthy performance specs. One modification offered to buyers for the second-generation Tesla Roadster, however, is "very intense."

Tesla Roadster SpaceX Package Confirmed!

The first iteration of the Roadster was the first electric vehicle Elon Musk debuted in 2008. He has since then pushed the boundaries and quashed doubts people had about the performance of electric cars, providing speed and practicality along with other high tech features.

The second generation of the Roadster was revealed in 2017. Tesla claimed it can go 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds. Shortly after the reveal, Musk tweeted that there would be performance upgrades available, Motor Authority said.

Now, as Musk basically confirmed recently, the upgrades could possibly involve rockets.

Another venture the Tesla CEO spearheads is SpaceX, an aerospace company that wants to revolutionize commercial spaceflight. SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches advanced spacecraft. And, yes. rockets.

The new Tesla Roadster is already expected to be the fastest production car, HypeBeast said. News revealed that the Tesla's electric car exceeded expectation, reaching top speeds of 249 mph and an acceleration of 0 to 62 mph in 1.9 seconds.

Musk took a break from tweeting about memes and cryptocurrency to answer questions about the car. One user wanted to verify that the new Roadster can actually reach 0 to 60 in 1.1 seconds.

The CEO replied "Yes, with the SpaceX rocket thruster option package." He ended the tweet saying "Probably not wise for those with a medical condition -- same as a hardcore rollercoaster."

Yes, with the SpaceX rocket thruster option package. It will be safe, but very intense. Probably not wise for those with a medical condition – same as a hardcore roller coaster. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

Over the course of the four years since the reveal of the new Roadster, Musk has been dropping hints of how it could all be possible. The thrusters won't be chemical rockets similar to those developed by SpaceX, Motor Authority shared.

Instead, Musk has hinted that the "very intense" acceleration will be achieved by the vehicle through the rockets that rely on cold, compressed air generated by an onboard pump and stored in tanks replacing the rear seats.

The thrusters would probably be concealed until it is engaged. It is possible that a flip-down license plate revealing the rockets would be science-fiction-movie-esque enough for the Tesla CEO's taste.

Read Also: Tesla Software 2019 Update Leads to Trouble: Elon Musk's Company Forced to Pay $160 Million to Model S Owners

Tesla Roadster Top Speeds

The rocket thruster package is optional, of course, and will surely come with a steep price tag. But electric vehicle enthusiasts and skeptics of EVs will undoubtedly see that electric cars can definitely deliver power and speed.

It is unclear if the vehicle fitted with the rocket thrusters will be qualified as street-legal. It seems more plausible that the rocket upgrade will be limited to days on the track.

The second gen Roadster, according to News18, will be powered by lightweight lithium-ion batteries and a "Plaid" powertrain. One electric motor will power the front wheels while two motors will power the rear.

No release date is teased yet, as Tesla's other models take precedence, like the Cybertruck scheduled to start production by the end of this year. So it's safe to say interested buyers won't be getting their rocket-fitted electric supercars anytime soon.

Related Article: Tesla Cybertruck Release Date, Exterior, Specs and More: Production Schedule Confirmed!