Tesla Cybertruck Release Date, Exterior, Specs and More: Production Schedule Confirmed!

The Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled back in November of 2019 in Los Angeles, California, near the Space X rocket factory. The all-electric pickup truck received mixed reviews about its design that was described as "cyberpunk."

Despite the mixed reviews, CEO Elon Musk shared in a tweet that the new Tesla vehicle received 146,000 pre-order in less than two days. Almost a year and a half later, reservation holders can now expect when they will be receiving their futuristic pickup trucks.

Tesla Cybertruck Release Date Good News: Production Schedule Confirmation

Tesla has started reaching out to reservation holders, as Peyton Schaefer shared in a tweet. Tesla messaged Schaefer informing him production will begin in late 2021.

@Tesla is officially reaching out to Cybertruck reservation holders and confirming a late 2021 production start! @WillieBeamin85 pic.twitter.com/Nvepej0GMh — peyton (@peytonlschaefer) May 18, 2021

The production schedule time frame fits with the promised release date Musk announced when he first debuted the all-electric vehicle, according to Cnet. The Tesla Cybertruck specs offer the vehicle in single motor RWD (rear-wheel drive), dual motor AWD (all-wheel drive), and tri-motor AWD (all-wheel drive).

Tesla Cybertuck Exterior: Stainless Steel and Armor Glass

Tesla Cybertuck's Exoskeleton is "an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection," as described on Tesla's website. The Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel offers a smooth monochrome exoskeleton made to perform like a shell, offering the driver and passengers maximum protection. The design also helps eliminate dents, damage, and long-term corrosion.

Cybertruck at Giga Texas pic.twitter.com/c1RuektPnN — Tesla (@Tesla) April 16, 2021

The recent prototype seen in Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas showed the sleek exterior of the Cybertruck. The pickup truck is also fitted with Tesla Armor Glass, made with ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite. It redirects and absorbs force, giving it higher performance and damage tolerance. And with the Cybertruck not having any handles in its final design, the overall look of the vehicle is expected to be ultra-smooth and ultra-futuristic.

Tesla Cybertuck Interior, Utility and Speed

The Cybertruck is engineered with 100 cubic feet of external storage. The bed of the truck, called "the vault" can be locked for maximum security, and the magic tonneau cover is strong enough to be stood on. It also boasts of a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. The ground clearance of the chassis can reach up to 16 inches.

With its self-levelling capabilities, the Cybertruck's adaptive air suspension is expected to be capable to rough through any terrain. Six people can sit comfortably inside the truck. Similar to all the other Tesla models, the Cybertruck will have a touchscreen on the dash. The 17-inch touchscreen will have an all-new customized user interface.

The Tesla Autopilot feature will also be available. Under the hood, Tesla's motors offer a lot of power for an electric vehicle. The dual motor powertrain is reported to be similar to the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X. The single motor RWD can reach 0-60 MPH in less than 6.5 seconds. The dual-motor AWD can reach 0-60 MPH in less than 4.5 seconds. The tri-motor AWD can reach 0-60 MPH in less than 2.9 seconds, according to Tesla's website--speeds that are very impressive considering the size of the vehicle.

Tesla Cybertruck Price

According to Tesla's website, their pickup truck prices will range from $39,900 to $69,900. The single motor RWD at $39,900, the dual-motor AWD at $49,900, and the tri-motor AWD at $69,900. The self-driving feature upgrade will cost interested buyers an extra $10,000.

Production will be in Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas which is still under construction. Elon Musk visited the site, driving around in the Cybertruck prototype, in his tweet last April. Photos also showed Musk talking to construction workers on the site.

I was just there, driving Cybertruck around the site where it will be built! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2021

