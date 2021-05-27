WhatsApp New Features: How to Use Double Speed, Flash Call, and 'Laugh it Off' Animated Sticker Pack

WhatsApp is introducing three new features, which should be simple and handy to use after some familiarization. They will also escalate the quality of your messages to a whole different level!

WhatsApp is a powerful messaging platform with over 2 million users. Its popularity is greatly boosted by its partnership with Facebook. Primarily, it has been used as a text messaging system. However, WhatsApp could also be used for voice messages, voice calls and even multimedia file exchange.

Now, on the WhatsApp version 2.21.100, more features are added.

WhatsApp Double Speed or Speed Toggle

NLifestyle reported that the messenger app now lets you speed up voice notes up to two times faster than it was recorded. After receiving a voice note, you should now see a "1x" button at the edge of the play bar. To speed up the message, tap on that "1x" button. Change it to either "1.5x" speed or "2x" speed. The message should now play faster. This feature is incredibly helpful when saving time to listen to long-winded messages or to go over their contents quickly.

The feature is available on web browsers, mobile Android and iOS.

There is also a leak that WhatsApp is working on a new improvement on voice notes. In the future, you might have the option to review a recorded message before sending it. This feature might appear with a new tool icon located at the bottom right corner next to the microphone icon. The feature might be called "Playback."

WhatsApp Flash Call

Gadgets Now noted that the Flash Call feature might soon be available in WhatsApp. This new feature allows users to automatically verify their phone number whenever they try to log into WhatsApp, skipping the long and tiresome verification process. To use Flash Call, you should allow WhatsApp permission to access your phone's call log. Then, whenever you log into WhatsApp, the call access would be intercepted by the app and verified to automatically complete your log-in process.

This new feature is a newly formed solution for users who lost access to their accounts after losing their six-digit verification to a different person claiming to be "working on the same company" (another hacking strategy). Flash Call feature will significantly reduce the risk of fraud by validating your account directly to your personal phone number.

Animated "Laugh it Off" Sticker Pack

Along with these fantastic new upgrades, WhatsApp is bringing more fun by adding a new sticker pack. Gadgets 360 shared that the sticker pack has 28 animated stickers to choose from. The stickers have a wide assortment of colors and designs, ranging from rainbow cats to meme-like faces. The sticker pack should automatically be available in your WhatsApp account. However, you could also manually download them by using this direct link.

Update your WhatsApp to its latest version now to enjoy these exciting new features that will surely improve your messages!



