2021 Nintendo Switch Pro Model Release Date Leaked—4K Output, OLED Display Teased!

A new Nintendo Switch model has been the subject of rumors for quite some time now. Some even optimistically call it the 2021 Nintendo Switch Pro!

2021 Nintendo Switch Pro OLED Screen and 4K

Universal Display Corp went on record to say, "for the first time, Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the new Switch Pro due to OLED benefits of higher contrast and faster response time," in the Q1 investor call, Inverse reported.

Spawn Wave Media on Twitter posted a transcript of the call.

Interesting to see Universal Display Corp mention the reports around Nintendo choosing OLED for their Switch Pro in their Q1 investors call pic.twitter.com/RUrJ0qvBiA — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) May 10, 2021

A Bloomberg story published last March suggested the 2021 model of the Nintendo Switch would feature a seven-inch OLED screen, Inverse noted.

Although UDC mentioned this highlight feature of the new Nintendo Switch model and called it the "Switch Pro," Nintendo has been very tight-lipped with the information they are divulging.

Housing an OLED screen, or organic-light-emitting diode screen, would be a first for the company as the previous models of the Nintendo Switch were fitted with LCD screens. OLEDs are currently being used by some of the best TVs on the market. The recent Samsung mobile and iPhone models also sport OLED screens.

The size of the screen is significantly larger as well. The current Switch has a 6.2-inch screen, whereas the Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch screen.

Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games--a Japanese games industry consulting firm--told Inverse that believes "an OLED would be such a significant upgrade, as that would [be] a clear differentiator and make the games really pop in handheld mode."

Nintendo Switch Pro Coming With a New CPU

Dr. Toto also mentioned how a new CPU should complement the upgrade of the display. He referred to the CPU of Nintendo as "ancient."

The Verge also recalled Bloomberg reports that the Switch Pro will be using a new Nvidia chip with 4k upscaling through DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling. This will mean games can be rendered at a lower traditional resolution and get a much higher output without minimal performance penalty.

DLSS will be utilized to allow games to look practically 4k on a TV screen, a feature gamers would greatly appreciate. Users of the console have previously expressed frustration at the huge difference between the quality of the display between the console and the big-screen TV, says What Hi-Fi.

The more powerful silicon from Nvidia would bring a great improvement to the GPU and CPU performance of the Nintendo Switch Pro. It is possible that Nvidia will be designing an all-new chip for the Switch Pro, as well. The original Switch uses the Tegra X1 which Nvidia stopped producing.

New Bloomberg article on the upcoming Switch Pro.



- Releasing as soon as September or October.

- Announcement "imminent," likely before E3.

- Production will start in July.

- Better battery, OLED screen, and 4k output with DLSS.https://t.co/QeBU16yHdY #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/8yeoEWmLBk — Okami (@Okami13_) May 27, 2021

When Is the Nintendo Switch Pro Going to Be Released?

Despite the global shortage of semiconductors or microchips, Nintendo's suppliers are "confident" in their ability to fulfill the orders. The company's ability to meet consumer demand, however, is not guaranteed.

Gaming consoles have seen a rise in sales during the pandemic and the Switch is one of the consoles quickly flying off the shelves.

Another Bloomberg report says the Nintendo Switch Pro could debut in September or October, just in time for the holidays.

