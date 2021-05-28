Acer 42.5-Inch Wide 4K Predator Monitor: How to Set up Massive Gaming Screen

Acer is bringing out the biggest and fastest gaming monitor screen to the market. The Acer Predator CG437K S is an absolute beast, with a 42.5-inch size, 4K HDR display, and 144 Hz variable refresh rate. These are only some of the specs you can look forward to when using the screen.

If you're the type of gamer, PC or Console, who only wants to have the best resolution and seamless animation integration for the ultimate gaming experience, then you should check out Acer's latest monitor release. Acer is adding up their collection of ultra-wide gaming panels in the market with the Predator CG437K S.

Acer Predator CG437K S 42.5-Inch Monitor

Windows Central detailed that the full specs of Acer Predator CG437K S, including its 42.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible UHD (3840x2160) Display, with 4K 144 Hz (1 ms response) and variable-refresh rate (VRR) using only a single cable. Its brightness goes up to 1000 nits and has a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The monitor also has these connectivity ports: two HDMI 2.1, two USB-A 2.0, two USB-A 3.0, one USB-B and one USB-C. Extra features include KVM switch, RGB lighting strip, Acer ColorSense, Acer LightSense, and Acer ProxiSense. Note that you could sync your RGB light strips, located at the edges of the monitor, with music or media content that you are currently playing.

Acer Predator CG437K could also be an alternative television set for the living room. Explica reported that the monitor uses a VA LCD panel that creates image depth and quality better than an average 55-inch TV screen. You could take your movie marathon to a whole different level with this screen resolution.

The Predator CG437K is expected to go on sale in November this year, pricing at $1799.99.

Read Also: NewNew App Lets You Control Another Person's Life: Why Is it Called the 'Human Stock Market'?

Acer Predator Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitors

The Predator CG437K is one of the three screens Acer recently introduced. The company is also offering:

Predator X38 S: It is 37.5-inch UWQHD+ (3840x1600). This monitor is slightly curved, ideal for multimedia creation. The screen could also be overclocked to around 175Hz refresh rate at 0.3 ms response time.

Predator X28: It is a 28-inch UHD (3840x2160). This monitor is the smallest of the bunch. However, it features a ton of new sensors for a minimalist kind of gamer. It uses VESA DisplayHDR400 Certified Agile-Splendor IPS and runs up to 155Hz refresh rate when overclocked.

How to Set up Massive Gaming Screen

Displaydb shared that Acer Predator CG437K is around 38.52 x 26.43x3.85 inches in dimension and weighs around 18.33 kg. It has a big and solid base in the middle of the screen.

You should position the screen close to the wall's edge, especially on the desktop, because you need to give yourself some space to see all of the monitor's edges. For some packages, you might have to stick the RGB light strips to the monitor yourself manually. Also, consider buying 8K HDMI 2.1 Ultra High-Speed cables for the best screen performance.



Related Article: 'Pokemon Go' Fest 2021 and Music Festival: Ticket Price, How to Buy, Exclusive Content