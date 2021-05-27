'Pokemon Go' Fest 2021 and Music Festival: Ticket Price, How to Buy, Exclusive Content

"Pokemon Go" is celebrating its fifth anniversary big time with a whole bunch of events, starting with the Go Fest ticket dropping down to $5! Buy yours now and get a chance to receive event-exclusive items and rewards.

This two-day occasion would also give you the opportunity to capture all sorts of Pokemon, including a Mythical type.

"Pokemon" is celebrating its 25th year anniversary in the same period "Pokemon Go" is marking its fifth year of launch. As expected, the developers plan to make this event absolutely memorable with a lot of in-game content. The "Pokemon Go Fest 2021" officially starts the celebration on July 17 and last until the next day on July 18.

'Pokemon Go' Fest 2021 and Music Festival: How to Buy Your $5 Ticket

Traditionally, to join the celebration, "Pokemon Go" sells their Go Fest ticket for $14.99. This year, however, they're dropping it to only $4.99! So if you have not participated in the previous Pokemon Go Fest event, then now is the best time to try it out!

To buy your ticket, go to the in-app shop and tap the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 image banner. Press the "Buy" button. A notification should appear that you received your ticket for the Pokemon Go Fest 2021, and then click on "OK." The ticket will now be in your Item Bag. Note that a few days before the event, you will receive a medal. Also, when you open your app during event hours, you get access to the "Pokemon Go Fest 2021 interface, including the Special Research Story.

'Pokemon go' Exclusive Content

There is a lot of stuff to look forward to in the event, and you could get very busy. You need to constantly check the hour of the day, join raids, and complete Special Research missions to receive the special reward. Here is a rundown of the evens, activities and rewards players can earn throughout the two-day occassion:

Day 1: Catch - On July 17, from 10 AM to 6 PM, trainers get to enjoy these activities:

Hourly habitats featuring increased chances of capturing Pokémon during their Habitat hour.

Raids get increased encounter with Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino. Also, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon will appear wearing special costumes during raids!

Increased Encounter with Pokémon related to Music, featuring Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and a special costumed Pikachu

Free event shirt avatar item

Shiny Pokémon Encounter featuring Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole

Day 2: Raid! - On July 18, from 10 AM to 6 PM, trainers get to enjoy these activities:

Earn 10000XP in Raid Rewards.

Earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes when completing Timed Research.

Getto spin Gym Photo Discs in order to earn up to 10 Raid Passes.

Also, for the entire duration of the Pokemon Go Fest 2021, trainers get these benefits:

All Lure Modules activated will have a three-hour duration.

Pokemon music producer Junichi Masuda have some special music created that will be played in the app throughout the event.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during event hours.

Pokémon hatching from 7 km eggs includes Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and more!



