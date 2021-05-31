'GTA 6' Map Leaks: Rio de Janeiro Theory Proposed, Fake Map Discovered!

Players of the "Grand Theft Auto" series are hungrily waiting out for the next installment of the popular game franchise. "GTA 6" leaks have been flooding the internet over the years, but it is difficult to tell the real from the fake ones.

After intense digging, here are some of the most noteworthy rumors and leaks on the incoming "GTA 6" game.

'GTA 6' Map Leaks: Rio de Janeiro Theory

A few days ago, a Redditor leaked a supposedly official "GTA 6" map. It features a small section of an island with a few circles on cities beside the coast. There were enough details in the leaked map to recognize the general topography and cityscape from a bird's eye view.

After digging through clues and similarities, the map was claimed to be Rio de Janeiro from Brazil. Gamer discussions ran rampant, with talks about additional boats and planes as the main means for transportation or even an international drug smuggling mission on the campaign.

Note that the image is still on its rumor stage, so all information is categorized as either theories or speculations. While the leaked map bears some resemblance to the "GTA" gaming interface, the image could be rigged or edited by another eager fan.

Regardless of the new map leak and details, it is certain that "GTA 6" will be built with further improvements that should surpass its predecessor's gameplay.

'GTA 6' Fake Map Discovered!

While a new leak emerges, another one dies. A "GTA 6" leak from a 2016 resource relating to "Red Dead Redemption 2" recently gets debunked. Screenrant reported that the original "Red Dead Redemption 2" leak became rather popular because it highlighted so many accuracies, including the protagonist's name, map leak, and even a teaser on the epilogue details. In addition, the leak showed images and similarities to other existing theories that further supports its claims.

However, GTAForums member ADropInTheOcean officially debunked the leak on Sunday. The debunker said that the provided screenshots have inconsistencies, which make it seem like they are edited. The "Red Dead Redemption 2" leak was also taken down from the community,

Fake news and rumors for the next "GTA 6" is rapidly spreading on the internet, bringing a lot of expectation and rumors to waiting fans.

YouTuber WaterGotHim highlights some other rumors worth speculating for the incoming game.

"GTA 6" as "Project Americas" where players move between North America and South America

Improved gameplay items, including cars, ships, planes and weapons.

"GTA 6" as improved gameplay from the "GTA: Vice City."

Note, however, that an official teaser or trailer for "GTA 6" is expected to come anytime soon. This is speculated because Rockstar Games has not yet made any announcement despite the presence of several leaks.

Take this latest news and updates with a grain of salt because none of these leaks and rumors come from any official channels. Instead, "GTA" players are proving to be very enthusiastic for the next game, enough to spin wild and new rumors about "GTA 6."



