2022 Kia Sportage Interior Design Leaked—Release Date, Rumors and More

Anticipation builds up as three different images for the 2022 Kia Sportage has been teased.

Considered as one of the top compact crossover vehicles, the 2022 Kia Sportage has many standards to overcome from its predecessors. Fortunately, its interior, specs, and design seem to live up to its amazing reputation.

Spy shots from Car Scoops revealed the 2022 Kia Sportage interior, side and taillights. On a closer analysis, here is what drivers could expect:

2022 Kia Sportage Interior and Exterior Design Leaked

The interior design for the new Sportage is teased to include a single-piece curved glass digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. It takes around 65 percent of the whole dashboard of the car. It is possible for this crossover model to use the same infotainment system installed on the Kia EV6. Drivers might get a mixture between a touch screen and haptic button controls.

The exterior front-end of 2022 Kia Sportage has a black grill highlighted with striking headlights and bold LED daytime running lights. The lights extend across the entire front of the hood, putting an extra emphasis on it. Note that the 2022 Kia Sportage is the first of its kind to feature unique box-like headlights that are expected to boost road performance. The rear-end for the new Sportage uses distinctive LED taillights. It also features a strong shoulder line and a subtle roof spoiler.

Senior Vice President and Head of Kia's Global Design Center Karim Habib said that the new Sportage challenges design norms to a contemporary exterior and pioneering interior, via Car Scoops: "With new Sportage, we didn't simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class."

Read Also: Paul Walker 1994 Toyota Supra Up for Auction: Specs of 'Fast and Furious' Car, Auction Date and Possible Price

2022 Kia Sportage Specs and Price

The Car Connection reported that there might be three different variants for the 2022 Kia Sportage: EX AWD at $29,890, EX FWD at $28,390, and LX AWD at $25,590. Specs for the car would include a 181-HP inline-4 and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Allaboutcarsph also reported that the car might have unique hybrid options between gasoline engines and electric vehicle (EV) variants. However, for now, a Chinese version of the car model was leaked to contain the 4-cylinder engines with 2.0-liters capacity.

Generally, the 2022 Kia Sportage could ride up to four passengers. It features adventurous capabilities of crossing terrain and rural roads. However, its primary selling point is the excellent infotainment system that is better than most luxury cars. The leaked interior design of the car only adds premium quality to its overall appeal.

The higher variant for the 2022 Kia Sportage might include a keyless start ignition, dual-zone climate control, and a standard panoramic sunroof. Additional accessories might upgrade to premium audio, navigation passenger seat leather upholstery, and wireless smartphone charging dock.

It is hinted that a future update for the 2022 Kia Sportage might be released in the coming weeks and that the car will make its global debut in Korea in July.



Related Article: Tesla Autopilot Update 2021: New Cabin Camera Could Stop Dangerous TikTok Trend